F1 Bahrain GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Bahrain plays host to the opening round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 28 February - 2 March. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday.
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
As part of the new schedule for Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs, qualifying for the race will take place on Friday evening instead of Saturday.
What time does qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix start?
The qualifying for the Bahrain GP will begin at 7pm local time (+3 GMT) on Friday.
- Date: Friday, 1 March 2024
- Start time: 19:00 local time / 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET / 18:00 SAT / 19:00 EAT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT / 03:00 AEDT (Saturday) / 01:00 JST (Saturday) / 21:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
SESSION
|
LOCAL TIME
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
14:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|
03:30
|
22:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
18:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|10:00
|
07:00
|02:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
15:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|06:30
|
23:30
|21:30
|
18:00
|Quali
|19:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|
11:00
|
08:00
|03:00¹
|
01:00¹
|
21:30
|
Race
|
18:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|
02:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN2
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Sakhir throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.
Bahrain GP - FP1 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|23
|
1'32.869
|209.792
|2
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.032
1'32.901
|0.032
|209.720
|3
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.244
1'33.113
|0.212
|209.242
|4
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|24
|
+0.314
1'33.183
|0.070
|209.085
|5
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|20
|
+0.324
1'33.193
|0.010
|209.062
|6
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|21
|
+0.369
1'33.238
|0.045
|208.962
|7
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.382
1'33.251
|0.013
|208.932
|8
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|24
|
+0.399
1'33.268
|0.017
|208.894
|9
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|22
|
+0.433
1'33.302
|0.034
|208.818
|10
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|21
|
+0.485
1'33.354
|0.052
|208.702
|11
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|26
|
+0.516
1'33.385
|0.031
|208.633
|12
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|24
|
+0.544
1'33.413
|0.028
|208.570
|13
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|17
|
+0.714
1'33.583
|0.170
|208.191
|14
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|20
|
+0.999
1'33.868
|0.285
|207.559
|15
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|16
|
+1.054
1'33.923
|0.055
|207.438
|16
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|19
|
+1.344
1'34.213
|0.290
|206.799
|17
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|21
|
+1.938
1'34.807
|0.594
|205.503
|18
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|24
|
+2.275
1'35.144
|0.337
|204.775
|19
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|25
|
+4.608
1'37.477
|2.333
|199.874
|20
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|27
|
+5.069
1'37.938
|0.461
|198.934
|View full results
Bahrain GP - FP2 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|25
|
1'30.374
|215.584
|2
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|23
|
+0.206
1'30.580
|0.206
|215.093
|3
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|22
|
+0.286
1'30.660
|0.080
|214.904
|4
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|25
|
+0.395
1'30.769
|0.109
|214.645
|5
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|27
|
+0.410
1'30.784
|0.015
|214.610
|6
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|25
|
+0.477
1'30.851
|0.067
|214.452
|7
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|23
|
+0.510
1'30.884
|0.033
|214.374
|8
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.517
1'30.891
|0.007
|214.357
|9
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|26
|
+0.739
1'31.113
|0.222
|213.835
|10
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|26
|
+0.741
1'31.115
|0.002
|213.830
|11
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.959
1'31.333
|0.218
|213.320
|12
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|26
|
+1.142
1'31.516
|0.183
|212.893
|13
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|27
|
+1.341
1'31.715
|0.199
|212.431
|14
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|27
|
+1.390
1'31.764
|0.049
|212.318
|15
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|29
|
+1.507
1'31.881
|0.117
|212.048
|16
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|25
|
+1.577
1'31.951
|0.070
|211.886
|17
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|24
|
+1.627
1'32.001
|0.050
|211.771
|18
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|25
|
+1.653
1'32.027
|0.026
|211.711
|19
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|28
|
+1.674
1'32.048
|0.021
|211.663
|20
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|25
|
+2.234
1'32.608
|0.560
|210.383
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
F1 live: Bahrain GP qualifying as it happens
F1 live: Bahrain GP qualifying as it happens F1 live: Bahrain GP qualifying as it happens
The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC
The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC
F2 Bahrain: Maloney dominates sprint race as tyre drama sparks late thrill
F2 Bahrain: Maloney dominates sprint race as tyre drama sparks late thrill F2 Bahrain: Maloney dominates sprint race as tyre drama sparks late thrill
Pato O’Ward signs multi-year contract extension with McLaren
Pato O’Ward signs multi-year contract extension with McLaren Pato O’Ward signs multi-year contract extension with McLaren
Prime
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?
What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool? What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up
How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn
How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments