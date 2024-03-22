All Series
Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Australian GP

F1 Australian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Melbourne plays host to the third round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 22-24 March. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44

Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc set the pace for Ferrari in Friday practice at Melbourne, with reigning chmpion Max Verstappen his closest rival in the lead Red Bull.

What time does qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Australian GP will begin at 4pm local time (+11 GMT) on Saturday.

  • Date: Saturday, 23 March 2024
  • Start time: 05:00 GMT / 06:00 CET / 07:00 SAT / 08:00 EAT / 01:00 ET / 22:00 PT (Friday) / 16:00 AEDT / 14:00 JST / 10:30 IST 

2024 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

01:30

02:30

21:30

18:30

12:30

10:30

07:00

FP2

05:00

06:00

 01:00

22:00

 16:00

14:00

 10:30

FP3

01:30

02:30

21:30

 18:30

12:30

 10:30

07:00
Quali

05:00

06:00

01:00

22:00

 16:00

14:00

10:30

Race 

04:00

05:00

00:00

21:00

15:00

13:00

 09:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Melbourne throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.

Australian GP - FP1 results:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 23

1'18.564

241.851
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 19

+0.018

1'18.582

0.018 241.795
3 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 21

+0.033

1'18.597

0.015 241.749
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 22

+0.035

1'18.599

0.002 241.743
5 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 26

+0.057

1'18.621

0.022 241.675
6 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.078

1'18.642

0.021 241.611
7 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 26

+0.103

1'18.667

0.025 241.534
8 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 23

+0.122

1'18.686

0.019 241.476
9 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 20

+0.207

1'18.771

0.085 241.215
10 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 25

+0.354

1'18.918

0.147 240.766
11 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 25

+0.710

1'19.274

0.356 239.685
12 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 11

+0.879

1'19.443

0.169 239.175
13 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 21

+0.925

1'19.489

0.046 239.036
14 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 22

+0.955

1'19.519

0.030 238.946
15 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 25

+0.997

1'19.561

0.042 238.820
16 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 21

+1.040

1'19.604

0.043 238.691
17 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 25

+1.058

1'19.622

0.018 238.637
18 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 16

+1.152

1'19.716

0.094 238.356
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 23

+1.425

1'19.989

0.273 237.542
20 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 21

+1.450

1'20.014

0.025 237.468
View full results

Australian GP - FP2 results:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 26

1'17.277

245.879
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 21

+0.381

1'17.658

0.381 244.672
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.430

1'17.707

0.049 244.518
4 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 29

+0.545

1'17.822

0.115 244.157
5 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 31

+0.635

1'17.912

0.090 243.875
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 24

+0.674

1'17.951

0.039 243.753
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 29

+0.800

1'18.077

0.126 243.359
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 33

+0.813

1'18.090

0.013 243.319
9 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 23

+0.878

1'18.155

0.065 243.116
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 27

+0.911

1'18.188

0.033 243.014
11 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 32

+1.144

1'18.421

0.233 242.292
12 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 30

+1.257

1'18.534

0.113 241.943
13 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 23

+1.301

1'18.578

0.044 241.808
14 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 32

+1.308

1'18.585

0.007 241.786
15 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 33

+1.414

1'18.691

0.106 241.460
16 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 28

+1.425

1'18.702

0.011 241.427
17 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 32

+1.428

1'18.705

0.003 241.417
18 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 23

+1.557

1'18.834

0.129 241.022
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 31

+1.998

1'19.275

0.441 239.682
20 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 0

View full results

Join the conversation

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Edition

Australia