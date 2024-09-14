F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel
Baku plays host to the 17th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 13-15 September. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on TV.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Ferrari led the way in Friday practice, with Charles Leclerc fractionally quicker than Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.
What time does qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix start?
The qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will begin at 4pm local time (+4 GMT) on Saturday at Baku City Circuit.
- Date: Saturday, 14 September 2024
- Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
05:30
|
02:30
|
19:30
|
18:30
|
15:00
|
FP2
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|09:00
|
06:00
|23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
FP3
|
08:30
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
04:30
|01:30
|
18:30
|17:30
|
14:00
|Quali
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
08:00
|
05:00
|22:00
|
21:00
|
17:30
|
Race
|
11:00
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
07:00
|
04:00
|
21:00
|
20:00
|16:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN Network
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Baku throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.
Azerbaijan GP - FP1 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|21
|
1'45.546
|204.752
|2
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|19
|
+0.313
1'45.859
|0.313
|204.147
|3
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|17
|
+0.376
1'45.922
|0.063
|204.025
|4
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|18
|
+0.481
1'46.027
|0.105
|203.823
|5
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|21
|
+0.627
1'46.173
|0.146
|203.543
|6
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|18
|
+0.736
1'46.282
|0.109
|203.334
|7
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|19
|
+0.906
1'46.452
|0.170
|203.009
|8
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|18
|
+0.970
1'46.516
|0.064
|202.887
|9
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|11
|
+1.062
1'46.608
|0.092
|202.712
|10
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|23
|
+1.141
1'46.687
|0.079
|202.562
|11
|O. Bearman Haas F1 Team
|50
|Haas
|Ferrari
|23
|
+1.427
1'46.973
|0.286
|202.021
|12
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|20
|
+1.589
1'47.135
|0.162
|201.715
|13
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|15
|
+1.638
1'47.184
|0.049
|201.623
|14
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|18
|
+2.094
1'47.640
|0.456
|200.769
|15
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|21
|
+2.162
1'47.708
|0.068
|200.642
|16
|F. Colapinto Williams
|43
|Williams
|Mercedes
|12
|
+2.355
1'47.901
|0.193
|200.283
|17
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|17
|
+2.409
1'47.955
|0.054
|200.183
|18
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|21
|
+3.166
1'48.712
|0.757
|198.789
|19
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|19
|
+3.506
1'49.052
|0.340
|198.169
|20
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|3
|
|View full results
Azerbaijan GP - FP2 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|20
|
1'43.484
|208.832
|2
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|23
|
+0.006
1'43.490
|0.006
|208.820
|3
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|22
|
+0.066
1'43.550
|0.060
|208.699
|4
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|25
|
+0.466
1'43.950
|0.400
|207.896
|5
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.499
1'43.983
|0.033
|207.830
|6
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|24
|
+0.545
1'44.029
|0.046
|207.738
|7
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.609
1'44.093
|0.064
|207.610
|8
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|24
|
+0.991
1'44.475
|0.382
|206.851
|9
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|16
|
+1.052
1'44.536
|0.061
|206.730
|10
|O. Bearman Haas F1 Team
|50
|Haas
|Ferrari
|24
|
+1.063
1'44.547
|0.011
|206.708
|11
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|24
|
+1.161
1'44.645
|0.098
|206.515
|12
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|25
|
+1.199
1'44.683
|0.038
|206.440
|13
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|25
|
+1.253
1'44.737
|0.054
|206.333
|14
|F. Colapinto Williams
|43
|Williams
|Mercedes
|23
|
+1.265
1'44.749
|0.012
|206.310
|15
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|24
|
+1.301
1'44.785
|0.036
|206.239
|16
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|26
|
+1.572
1'45.056
|0.271
|205.707
|17
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|25
|
+1.672
1'45.156
|0.100
|205.511
|18
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|22
|
+1.907
1'45.391
|0.235
|205.053
|19
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|24
|
+2.326
1'45.810
|0.419
|204.241
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|25
|
+2.463
1'45.947
|0.137
|203.977
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Zilisch wins in chaotic NASCAR Xfinity debut at Watkins Glen
Kirkwood rocks to IndyCar pole in Music City; Palou struggles
Montoya will "be nice" if everyone else is in NASCAR Cup return
Chastain beats Truex and SVG to NASCAR Cup pole at Watkins Glen
Prime
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio
Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments