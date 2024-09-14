All Series

Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

Baku plays host to the 17th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 13-15 September. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ferrari led the way in Friday practice, with Charles Leclerc fractionally quicker than Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

What time does qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will begin at 4pm local time (+4  GMT) on Saturday at Baku City Circuit.

  • Date: Saturday, 14 September 2024
  • Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST  

2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

13:00

14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

 18:30

FP3

08:30

09:30

10:30

04:30

 01:30

18:30

 17:30

14:00
Quali

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

 22:00

21:00

17:30

Race 

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

04:00

21:00

20:00

 16:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN Network
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Baku throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Azerbaijan GP - FP1 results:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 21

1'45.546

204.752
2 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 19

+0.313

1'45.859

0.313 204.147
3 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 17

+0.376

1'45.922

0.063 204.025
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 18

+0.481

1'46.027

0.105 203.823
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 21

+0.627

1'46.173

0.146 203.543
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 18

+0.736

1'46.282

0.109 203.334
7 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 19

+0.906

1'46.452

0.170 203.009
8 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 18

+0.970

1'46.516

0.064 202.887
9 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 11

+1.062

1'46.608

0.092 202.712
10 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 23

+1.141

1'46.687

0.079 202.562
11 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 50 Haas Ferrari 23

+1.427

1'46.973

0.286 202.021
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 20

+1.589

1'47.135

0.162 201.715
13 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 15

+1.638

1'47.184

0.049 201.623
14 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 18

+2.094

1'47.640

0.456 200.769
15 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 21

+2.162

1'47.708

0.068 200.642
16 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes 12

+2.355

1'47.901

0.193 200.283
17 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 17

+2.409

1'47.955

0.054 200.183
18 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 21

+3.166

1'48.712

0.757 198.789
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 19

+3.506

1'49.052

0.340 198.169
20 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 3

View full results

Azerbaijan GP - FP2 results:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 20

1'43.484

208.832
2 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.006

1'43.490

0.006 208.820
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 22

+0.066

1'43.550

0.060 208.699
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.466

1'43.950

0.400 207.896
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 25

+0.499

1'43.983

0.033 207.830
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 24

+0.545

1'44.029

0.046 207.738
7 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 24

+0.609

1'44.093

0.064 207.610
8 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 24

+0.991

1'44.475

0.382 206.851
9 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 16

+1.052

1'44.536

0.061 206.730
10 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 50 Haas Ferrari 24

+1.063

1'44.547

0.011 206.708
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 24

+1.161

1'44.645

0.098 206.515
12 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 25

+1.199

1'44.683

0.038 206.440
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 25

+1.253

1'44.737

0.054 206.333
14 Argentina F. Colapinto Williams 43 Williams Mercedes 23

+1.265

1'44.749

0.012 206.310
15 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 24

+1.301

1'44.785

0.036 206.239
16 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 26

+1.572

1'45.056

0.271 205.707
17 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 25

+1.672

1'45.156

0.100 205.511
18 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 22

+1.907

1'45.391

0.235 205.053
19 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 24

+2.326

1'45.810

0.419 204.241
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 25

+2.463

1'45.947

0.137 203.977
View full results

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
F1 Azerbaijan GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

F1 Azerbaijan GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 Azerbaijan GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
Ferrari bracing for 'race of survival' after tough Fuji qualifying - Giovinazzi

Ferrari bracing for 'race of survival' after tough Fuji qualifying - Giovinazzi

WEC
Fuji
Ferrari bracing for 'race of survival' after tough Fuji qualifying - Giovinazzi
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

