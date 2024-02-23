All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Pre-Season Test

2024 Bahrain F1 test: Sainz quickest as broken drain cover disrupts running again

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz topped the morning of the final day of Formula 1 Bahrain pre-season testing, as a broken drain cover disrupted running for a second day in a row.

Haydn Cobb
Haydn Cobb
Upd:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Sainz's 1m31.247s set on the C3 tyres headed the times by 0.236s from Sergio Perez in the Red Bull, who also set his best time on the C3 compound, on another stalled morning of testing.

The final day of testing was halted after only 27 minutes when a drain cover came loose on the outside kerb approaching Turn 11 – the same spot where another drain was dislodged and disrupted running on Thursday.

It appeared Red Bull's Perez ran over the broken drain cover but avoided major car damage, and the session was stopped for 1h17m in total for repairs and checks across the rest of the track.

As a result, the planned one-hour lunch break was cancelled to give back running time, with action set to continue non-stop until 7pm local time (4pm GMT).

After the delay, the majority of teams were able to enjoy interrupted running, but McLaren was limited to just 20 laps with Lando Norris due to a suspected clutch problem.

Elsewhere, Valtteri Bottas was restricted to 28 laps for Sauber with the team garage screens up for a lengthy period as the team worked on the floor and rear end of the car.

Behind timesheet toppers Ferrari's Sainz and Red Bull's Perez, Lewis Hamilton took third for Mercedes with a best lap of 1m31.999s set on the C5 compounds, but his morning was notable for numerous lock-ups and sliding around in the W15.

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll took fourth on the times ahead of Norris, with Alex Albon taking sixth for Williams with his best time set on the C3 tyres despite briefly switching to the softer compounds later in the session.

Kevin Magnussen led the lap tally with 78 for Haas this morning, taking seventh overall on the times, ahead of Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Bottas.

Daniel Ricciardo rounded out the times having stuck to the hard C1 compound for the majority of the morning to focus on race runs, putting in 70 laps for RB, and as a result was 5.7s off the outright pace.

F1 pre-season testing concludes today with running ending at 7pm local time (4pm GMT).

Results at 2pm

Pos Driver Team Time Gap Laps Tyres
1 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:31.247   61 C3
2 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:31.483 +0.236s 43 C3
3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:31.999 +0.752s 48 C5
4 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:32.038 +0.791s 46 C3
5 Lando Norris Mclaren 1:32.108 +0.861s 20 C3
6 Alexander Albon Williams 1:32.583 +1.336s 32 C3
7 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:33.053 +1.806s 78 C3
8 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:33.079 +1.832s 55 C3
9 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 1:33.528 +2.281s 28 C3
10 Daniel Ricciardo RB 1:37.015 +5.768s 70 C1

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Filling Bahrain drains with concrete being considered for F1 2024's first race
Next article Alonso: 19 drivers already know they won't win 2024 F1 title

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Haydn Cobb
More from
Haydn Cobb
2024 Bahrain F1 test: Verstappen tops opening morning as Albon stops on track

2024 Bahrain F1 test: Verstappen tops opening morning as Albon stops on track

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

2024 Bahrain F1 test: Verstappen tops opening morning as Albon stops on track 2024 Bahrain F1 test: Verstappen tops opening morning as Albon stops on track

KTM unveils RC16 MotoGP bikes for 2024

KTM unveils RC16 MotoGP bikes for 2024

MotoGP
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing launch

KTM unveils RC16 MotoGP bikes for 2024 KTM unveils RC16 MotoGP bikes for 2024

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Prime
Prime
FRECA

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Verstappen: Addressing loose drain cover issue in F1 “a must”

Verstappen: Addressing loose drain cover issue in F1 “a must”

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Verstappen: Addressing loose drain cover issue in F1 “a must” Verstappen: Addressing loose drain cover issue in F1 “a must”

Obituary: British F4 racer Joel Pearson dies aged 19

Obituary: British F4 racer Joel Pearson dies aged 19

F4 Formula 4

Obituary: British F4 racer Joel Pearson dies aged 19 Obituary: British F4 racer Joel Pearson dies aged 19

Hamilton: Ferrari F1 move wouldn’t have happened without Vasseur

Hamilton: Ferrari F1 move wouldn’t have happened without Vasseur

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Hamilton: Ferrari F1 move wouldn’t have happened without Vasseur Hamilton: Ferrari F1 move wouldn’t have happened without Vasseur

Alonso: 19 drivers already know they won't win 2024 F1 title

Alonso: 19 drivers already know they won't win 2024 F1 title

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Alonso: 19 drivers already know they won't win 2024 F1 title Alonso: 19 drivers already know they won't win 2024 F1 title

Prime

Discover prime content
What Bahrain trackside viewing reveals about F1 2024

What Bahrain trackside viewing reveals about F1 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Alex Kalinauckas

What Bahrain trackside viewing reveals about F1 2024 What Bahrain trackside viewing reveals about F1 2024

What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Jake Boxall-Legge

What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day two of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula

The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing

The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula The human focus that Drive to Survive believes is a winning formula

What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Alex Kalinauckas

What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia