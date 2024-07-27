All Series
Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 Belgian GP

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

Spa-Francorchamps plays host to the 14th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 25-27 July. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

McLaren carried its recent form to Spa, with Lando Norris leading Oscar Piastri in Friday practice. Championship leader Max Verstappen was once again the closest rival to the McLaren duo in third.

What time does qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix will begin at 4pm local time (+2  GMT) on Saturday at Spa.

  • Date: Saturday, 27 July, 2024
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST  

2024 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN Network
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Spa throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Belgian GP - FP1 results:

1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h
1 M. VerstappenRed Bull Racing 1 23

1'43.372

   243.919
2 O. PiastriMcLaren 81 24

+0.531

1'43.903

 0.531 242.672
3 A. AlbonWilliams 23 21

+0.727

1'44.099

 0.196 242.215
4 G. RussellMercedes 63 23

+0.853

1'44.225

 0.126 241.922
5 L. HamiltonMercedes 44 21

+0.907

1'44.279

 0.054 241.797
6 C. LeclercFerrari 16 25

+0.934

1'44.306

 0.027 241.734
7 S. PerezRed Bull Racing 11 22

+0.957

1'44.329

 0.023 241.681
8 L. NorrisMcLaren 4 24

+1.043

1'44.415

 0.086 241.482
9 C. SainzFerrari 55 24

+1.202

1'44.574

 0.159 241.115
10 L. StrollAston Martin Racing 18 20

+1.327

1'44.699

 0.125 240.827
11 P. GaslyAlpine 10 22

+1.461

1'44.833

 0.134 240.519
12 F. AlonsoAston Martin Racing 14 19

+1.549

1'44.921

 0.088 240.317
13 D. RicciardoRB 3 23

+1.578

1'44.950

 0.029 240.251
14 V. BottasSauber 77 21

+1.783

1'45.155

 0.205 239.783
15 L. SargeantWilliams 2 20

+1.939

1'45.311

 0.156 239.427
16 Y. TsunodaRB 22 23

+2.192

1'45.564

 0.253 238.854
17 N. HulkenbergHaas F1 Team 27 19

+2.273

1'45.645

 0.081 238.671
18 K. MagnussenHaas F1 Team 20 19

+2.440

1'45.812

 0.167 238.294
19 Z. GuanyuSauber 24 23

+2.623

1'45.995

 0.183 237.882
20 E. OconAlpine 31 1

 

    
View full results            

Belgian GP - FP2 results:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 19

1'42.260

246.571
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 23

+0.215

1'42.475

0.215 246.054
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 26

+0.217

1'42.477

0.002 246.049
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 23

+0.577

1'42.837

0.360 245.188
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.838

1'43.098

0.261 244.567
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 24

+1.030

1'43.290

0.192 244.112
7 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 23

+1.141

1'43.401

0.111 243.850
8 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 21

+1.225

1'43.485

0.084 243.652
9 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 24

+1.244

1'43.504

0.019 243.607
10 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 25

+1.259

1'43.519

0.015 243.572
11 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 21

+1.272

1'43.532

0.013 243.542
12 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 24

+1.278

1'43.538

0.006 243.527
13 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 24

+1.415

1'43.675

0.137 243.206
14 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 21

+1.563

1'43.823

0.148 242.859
15 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 24

+1.569

1'43.829

0.006 242.845
16 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 21

+1.586

1'43.846

0.017 242.805
17 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 23

+1.632

1'43.892

0.046 242.698
18 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 24

+1.966

1'44.226

0.334 241.920
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 23

+2.042

1'44.302

0.076 241.744
20 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 24

+2.088

1'44.348

0.046 241.637
View full results
1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 23

1'43.372

243.919
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 24

+0.531

1'43.903

0.531 242.672
3 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 21

+0.727

1'44.099

0.196 242.215
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 23

+0.853

1'44.225

0.126 241.922
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 21

+0.907

1'44.279

0.054 241.797
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.934

1'44.306

0.027 241.734
7 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 22

+0.957

1'44.329

0.023 241.681
8 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 24

+1.043

1'44.415

0.086 241.482
9 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 24

+1.202

1'44.574

0.159 241.115
10 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 20

+1.327

1'44.699

0.125 240.827
11 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 22

+1.461

1'44.833

0.134 240.519
12 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 19

+1.549

1'44.921

0.088 240.317
13 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 23

+1.578

1'44.950

0.029 240.251
14 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 21

+1.783

1'45.155

0.205 239.783
15 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 20

+1.939

1'45.311

0.156 239.427
16 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 23

+2.192

1'45.564

0.253 238.854
17 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 19

+2.273

1'45.645

0.081 238.671
18 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 19

+2.440

1'45.812

0.167 238.294
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 23

+2.623

1'45.995

0.183 237.882
20 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 1

View full results
1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 23

1'43.372

243.919
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 24

+0.531

1'43.903

0.531 242.672
3 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 21

+0.727

1'44.099

0.196 242.215
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 23

+0.853

1'44.225

0.126 241.922
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 21

+0.907

1'44.279

0.054 241.797
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.934

1'44.306

0.027 241.734
7 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 22

+0.957

1'44.329

0.023 241.681
8 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 24

+1.043

1'44.415

0.086 241.482
9 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 24

+1.202

1'44.574

0.159 241.115
10 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 20

+1.327

1'44.699

0.125 240.827
11 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 22

+1.461

1'44.833

0.134 240.519
12 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 19

+1.549

1'44.921

0.088 240.317
13 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 23

+1.578

1'44.950

0.029 240.251
14 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 21

+1.783

1'45.155

0.205 239.783
15 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 20

+1.939

1'45.311

0.156 239.427
16 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 23

+2.192

1'45.564

0.253 238.854
17 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 19

+2.273

1'45.645

0.081 238.671
18 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 19

+2.440

1'45.812

0.167 238.294
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 23

+2.623

1'45.995

0.183 237.882
20 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 1

View full results

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
