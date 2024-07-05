F1 British GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel
Silverstone plays host to the 12th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 5-7 July. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the British Grand Prix on TV.
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
McLaren's Lando Norris set the pace in practice on Friday ahead of his home race, with team-mate Oscar Piastri backing up his performance in second.
Sergio Perez was third-fastest for Red Bull after a difficult run of form in the last few rounds.
What time does qualifying for the British Grand Prix start?
The qualifying for the British Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+1 GMT) on Saturday at the Silverstone Circuit.
- Date: Saturday, 6 July, 2024
- Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|
00:00¹
|
23:00
|19:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN Network
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Silverstone throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.
British GP - FP1 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|26
|
1'27.420
|242.594
|2
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|22
|
+0.134
1'27.554
|0.134
|242.223
|3
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|18
|
+0.211
1'27.631
|0.077
|242.010
|4
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|25
|
+0.309
1'27.729
|0.098
|241.739
|5
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.318
1'27.738
|0.009
|241.715
|6
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|27
|
+0.374
1'27.794
|0.056
|241.560
|7
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.438
1'27.858
|0.064
|241.384
|8
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|26
|
+0.483
1'27.903
|0.045
|241.261
|9
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|27
|
+0.505
1'27.925
|0.022
|241.201
|10
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|24
|
+0.554
1'27.974
|0.049
|241.066
|11
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|22
|
+0.662
1'28.082
|0.108
|240.771
|12
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|26
|
+0.834
1'28.254
|0.172
|240.301
|13
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|24
|
+1.057
1'28.477
|0.223
|239.696
|14
|O. Bearman Haas F1 Team
|50
|Haas
|Ferrari
|25
|
+1.116
1'28.536
|0.059
|239.536
|15
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|24
|
+1.170
1'28.590
|0.054
|239.390
|16
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|25
|
+1.229
1'28.649
|0.059
|239.231
|17
|J. Doohan Alpine
|61
|Alpine
|Renault
|22
|
+1.315
1'28.735
|0.086
|238.999
|18
|F. Colapinto Williams
|45
|Williams
|Mercedes
|24
|
+1.658
1'29.078
|0.343
|238.078
|19
|I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing
|37
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|15
|
+1.850
1'29.270
|0.192
|237.566
|20
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|5
|
+2.444
1'29.864
|0.594
|235.996
|View full results
British GP - FP2 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|26
|
1'26.549
|245.035
|2
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.331
1'26.880
|0.331
|244.102
|3
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|25
|
+0.434
1'26.983
|0.103
|243.813
|4
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|26
|
+0.441
1'26.990
|0.007
|243.793
|5
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|27
|
+0.601
1'27.150
|0.160
|243.345
|6
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.653
1'27.202
|0.052
|243.200
|7
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|21
|
+0.684
1'27.233
|0.031
|243.114
|8
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|31
|
+0.700
1'27.249
|0.016
|243.069
|9
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|21
|
+0.725
1'27.274
|0.025
|243.000
|10
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.745
1'27.294
|0.020
|242.944
|11
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.823
1'27.372
|0.078
|242.727
|12
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|16
|
+0.832
1'27.381
|0.009
|242.702
|13
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|26
|
+1.096
1'27.645
|0.264
|241.971
|14
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|24
|
+1.183
1'27.732
|0.087
|241.731
|15
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|19
|
+1.194
1'27.743
|0.011
|241.701
|16
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|26
|
+1.196
1'27.745
|0.002
|241.695
|17
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|24
|
+1.260
1'27.809
|0.064
|241.519
|18
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|19
|
+1.264
1'27.813
|0.004
|241.508
|19
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|25
|
+1.367
1'27.916
|0.103
|241.225
|20
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|20
|
+1.573
1'28.122
|0.206
|240.661
|View full results
