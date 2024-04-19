All Series
Formula 1 Chinese GP

F1 Chinese GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Shanghai plays host to the fifth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 19-21 April. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

As part of the new sprint format for 2024, qualifying will occupy its usual Saturday afternoon slot. This means the 60-minute pole shootout is now scheduled a few hours after the Sprint and will determine the grid for Sunday's grand prix.

A pecking order is hard to determine, especially with FP1 taking place on a dusty track and Sprint shooutout being held in wet conditions.

What time does qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Chinese GP will begin at 3pm local time (+8 GMT) on Saturday at the Shanghai International Circuit.

  • Date: Saturday, 20 April 2024
  • Start time: 15:00 local time / 07:00 GMT / 08:00 BST / 09:00 CEST / 09:00 SAT / 10:00 EAT / 03:00 ET / 00:00 PT / 17:00 AEST / 16:00 JST / 12:30 IST 

2024 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEsT

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

03:30

04:30

05:30

23:30

20:30

13:30

12:30

09:00

Shootout

07:30

08:30

09:30

 03:30

00:30

 17:30

16:30

 13:00

Sprint

03:00

04:00

05:00

23:00

 20:00

13:00

 12:00

08:30
Quali

07:00

08:00

09:00

03:00

00:00

 17:00

16:00

12:30

Race 

07:00

08:00

09:00

03:00

00:00

17:00

16:00

 12:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Shanghai throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.

Chinese GP - FP1 results:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 21

1'36.302

203.771
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 24

+0.327

1'36.629

0.327 203.081
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 25

+0.358

1'36.660

0.031 203.016
4 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 24

+0.388

1'36.690

0.030 202.953
5 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 23

+0.799

1'37.101

0.411 202.094
6 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 23

+0.816

1'37.118

0.017 202.059
7 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 23

+0.911

1'37.213

0.095 201.861
8 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 19

+0.927

1'37.229

0.016 201.828
9 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 25

+0.936

1'37.238

0.009 201.809
10 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 24

+1.228

1'37.530

0.292 201.205
11 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 24

+1.324

1'37.626

0.096 201.007
12 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 27

+1.704

1'38.006

0.380 200.228
13 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 20

+1.788

1'38.090

0.084 200.057
14 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 19

+1.982

1'38.284

0.194 199.662
15 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 23

+1.984

1'38.286

0.002 199.658
16 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 21

+2.328

1'38.630

0.344 198.961
17 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 21

+2.504

1'38.806

0.176 198.607
18 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 24

+2.537

1'38.839

0.033 198.541
19 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 22

+2.634

1'38.936

0.097 198.346
20 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 21

+3.568

1'39.870

0.934 196.491
View full results

Previous article F1 Chinese GP Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Rachit Thukral
