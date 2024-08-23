F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel
Zandvoort plays host to the 15th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 23-25 August. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on TV.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Mercedes set the pace in Friday practice at a windy Zandvoort circuit, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finishing first and third respectively. They were separated by Oscar Piastri in the best of the McLarens.
Championship leader and home favourite Max Verstappen was fifth for Red Bull.
What time does qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix start?
The qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) on Saturday at Zandvoort.
- Date: Saturday, 24 August 2024
- Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|
03:30
|
20:30
|
19:30
|
16:00
|
FP2
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|19:30
|
FP3
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
05:30
|02:30
|
19:30
|18:30
|
15:00
|Quali
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|23:00
|
22:00
|
18:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN Network
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Zandvoort throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.
Dutch GP - FP1 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|17
|
1'12.322
|212.001
|2
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|13
|
+0.201
1'12.523
|0.201
|211.414
|3
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|13
|
+0.684
1'13.006
|0.483
|210.015
|4
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|15
|
+0.752
1'13.074
|0.068
|209.820
|5
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|17
|
+0.820
1'13.142
|0.068
|209.625
|6
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|14
|
+0.837
1'13.159
|0.017
|209.576
|7
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|14
|
+0.908
1'13.230
|0.071
|209.373
|8
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|18
|
+1.241
1'13.563
|0.333
|208.425
|9
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|15
|
+1.275
1'13.597
|0.034
|208.329
|10
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|15
|
+1.643
1'13.965
|0.368
|207.292
|11
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|14
|
+1.829
1'14.151
|0.186
|206.772
|12
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|12
|
+1.957
1'14.279
|0.128
|206.416
|13
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|15
|
+1.984
1'14.306
|0.027
|206.341
|14
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|13
|
+2.096
1'14.418
|0.112
|206.030
|15
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|15
|
+2.145
1'14.467
|0.049
|205.895
|16
|R. Shwartzman Sauber
|97
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|15
|
+2.336
1'14.658
|0.191
|205.368
|17
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|12
|
+3.283
1'15.605
|0.947
|202.796
|18
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|15
|
+3.474
1'15.796
|0.191
|202.285
|19
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|15
|
+3.909
1'16.231
|0.435
|201.130
|20
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|8
|
+9.714
1'22.036
|5.805
|186.898
|View full results
Dutch GP - FP2 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|30
|
1'10.702
|216.859
|2
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|33
|
+0.061
1'10.763
|0.061
|216.672
|3
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|30
|
+0.111
1'10.813
|0.050
|216.519
|4
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|34
|
+0.259
1'10.961
|0.148
|216.067
|5
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|33
|
+0.284
1'10.986
|0.025
|215.991
|6
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|30
|
+0.655
1'11.357
|0.371
|214.868
|7
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|31
|
+0.672
1'11.374
|0.017
|214.817
|8
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|33
|
+0.728
1'11.430
|0.056
|214.649
|9
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|31
|
+0.741
1'11.443
|0.013
|214.610
|10
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|33
|
+0.848
1'11.550
|0.107
|214.289
|11
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|31
|
+0.874
1'11.576
|0.026
|214.211
|12
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|29
|
+0.879
1'11.581
|0.005
|214.196
|13
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|31
|
+0.928
1'11.630
|0.049
|214.049
|14
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|33
|
+0.942
1'11.644
|0.014
|214.008
|15
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|32
|
+1.116
1'11.818
|0.174
|213.489
|16
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|33
|
+1.232
1'11.934
|0.116
|213.145
|17
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|33
|
+1.359
1'12.061
|0.127
|212.769
|18
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|32
|
+1.504
1'12.206
|0.145
|212.342
|19
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|7
|
+2.406
1'13.108
|0.902
|209.722
|20
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|10
|
+2.594
1'13.296
|0.188
|209.184
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
How Norris' first sector laid the foundations in a commanding Dutch GP pole
Leclerc: Ferrari’s deficit “too much” in poor Zandvoort qualifying
Russell: Gap to Dutch GP pole "all down to tyres"
Why Red Bull is pinning its Dutch GP victory hopes on “calmer” car
Prime
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024
On track in Senna's first F1 title winner
How Shadow's F1 story ended in shambolic fashion
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments