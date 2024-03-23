F1 Australian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
The 2024 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 24 March. Here's how you can watch the third race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position after upsetting Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in Saturday's qualifying.
Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez was due to line up third but a three-place penalty for impeding Nico Hulkenberg in Q1 leaves him sixth on the grid.
This means McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will take the start from third and fifth respectively, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc splitting the two.
What time does the Australian Grand Prix start?
The Australian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+11 GMT) at the Albert Park Circuit on Sunday.
- Date: Sunday, 24 March 2024
- Start time: 04:00 GMT / 05:00 CET / 06:00 SAT / 07:00 EAT / 00:00 ET / 21:00 PT (Saturday) / 15:00 AEDT / 13:00 JST / 09:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
01:30
|
02:30
|
21:30
|
18:30
|
12:30
|
10:30
|
07:00
|
FP2
|
05:00
|
06:00
|01:00
|
22:00
|16:00
|
14:00
|10:30
|
FP3
|
01:30
|
02:30
|
21:30
|18:30
|
12:30
|10:30
|
07:00
|Quali
|
05:00
|
06:00
|
01:00
|
22:00
|16:00
|
14:00
|
10:30
|
Race
|
04:00
|
05:00
|
00:00
|
21:00
|
15:00
|
13:00
|09:30
How can I watch the Australian Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN2
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Australian Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Australian Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Gap
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'15.915
|-
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'16.185
|0.270
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'16.315
|0.400
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'16.435
|0.520
|5
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'16.572
|0.657
|6
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'16.274
|0.359
|7
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'16.724
|0.809
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'16.788
|0.873
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'17.072
|1.157
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'17.552
|1.637
|11
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'16.960
|1.045
|12
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'17.167
|1.252
|13
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber/Ferrari
|1'17.340
|1.425
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'17.427
|1.512
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'17.697
|1.782
|16
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'17.976
|2.061
|17
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'17.982
|2.067
|18
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB/Honda RBPT
|1'18.085
|2.170
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber/Ferrari
|1'18.188
|2.273
