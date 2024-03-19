All Series
Formula 1 Australian GP

2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 heads to Melbourne for the third round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Australian Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Start action

Start action

Red Bull Content Pool

After a two-week break, F1 returns to action this weekend at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.

While the opening two races ran on Saturday, the Australian GP sees F1 revert to a more traditional schedule, with the grand prix taking place on Sunday.

However, it's going to be an early start for most people around the globe, so remember to set your alarm to not miss any action.

2024 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

01:30

02:30

21:30

18:30

12:30

10:30

07:00

FP2

05:00

06:00

 01:00

22:00

 16:00

14:00

 10:30

FP3

01:30

02:30

21:30

 18:30

12:30

 10:30

07:00
Quali

05:00

06:00

01:00

22:00

 16:00

14:00

10:30

Race 

04:00

05:00

00:00

21:00

15:00

13:00

 09:30

2024 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 22nd March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 01:30 - 02:30 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 05:00 - 06:00 GMT

Saturday 23rd March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 01:30 - 02:30 GMT
  • Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 GMT

Sunday 24th March 2024

  • Race: 04:00 GMT

2024 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 22nd March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 02:30 - 03:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 CET

Saturday 23rd March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 CET
  • Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 CET

Sunday 24th March 2024

  • Race: 05:00 CET

2024 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 21st March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 ET 

Friday 22nd March 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 ET 
  • Free Practice 3: 21:30 - 22:30 ET 

Saturday 23rd March 2024

  • Qualifying: 01:00 - 02:00 ET 

Sunday 24th March 2024

  • Race: 00:00 ET 

2024 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 21st March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 PT

Friday 22nd March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 PT 

Saturday 23rd March 2024

  • Race:  21:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 22nd March 2024

  • Free Practice: 12:30 - 13:30 AEDT
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 AEDT

Saturday 23rd March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 AEDT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 AEDT

Sunday 24th March 2024

  • Race: 15:00 AEDT

2024 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 22nd March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 JST

Saturday 23rd March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 JST 
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 JST

Sunday 24th March 2024

  • Race: 13:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 22nd March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 SAT / 04:30 - 05:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 SAT / 08:00 - 09:00 EAT 

Saturday 23rd March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 SAT / 04:30 - 05:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 SAT / 08:00 - 09:00 EAT

Sunday 24th March 2024

  • Race: 06:00 SAT / 07:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Australian GP session timings in India

Friday 22nd March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 07:00 - 08:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 10:30 - 11:30 IST 

Saturday 23rd March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 07:00 - 08:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 10:30 - 11:30 IST

Sunday 24th March 2024

  • Race: 09:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Previous article How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team
Next article What the data tells us about Mercedes’ latest F1 problems

