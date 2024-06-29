F1 Austrian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
The 2024 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 30 June. Here's how you can watch the 11th race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position after a dominant performance in qualifying on his team's home turf. Lando Norris, who has emerged as his closest challenger in recent races, will line up second for McLaren.
What time does the Austrian Grand Prix start?
The Austrian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Red Bull Ring
- Date: Sunday, 23 June, 2024
- Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|
03:30
|
20:30
|
19:30
|
16:00
|
Shootout
|
14:30
|
15:30
|
16:30
|10:30
|
07:30
|00:30¹
|
23:30
|20:00
|
Sprint
|
10:00
|
11:00
|
12:00
|
06:00
|03:00
|
20:00
|19:00
|
15:30
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch the Austrian Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
1'04.314
|241.701
|2
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.404
1'04.718
|240.192
|3
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.526
1'04.840
|239.740
|4
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.537
1'04.851
|239.700
|5
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.589
1'04.903
|239.508
|6
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.730
1'05.044
|238.988
|7
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.734
1'05.048
|238.974
|8
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.888
1'05.202
|238.409
|9
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.071
1'05.385
|237.742
|10
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.569
1'05.883
|235.945
|11
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+0.975
1'05.289
|238.092
|12
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.033
1'05.347
|237.880
|13
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.045
1'05.359
|237.837
|14
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.098
1'05.412
|237.644
|15
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.325
1'05.639
|236.822
|16
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.422
1'05.736
|236.473
|17
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.505
1'05.819
|236.174
|18
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.533
1'05.847
|236.074
|19
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.542
1'05.856
|236.042
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.747
1'06.061
|235.309
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
F1 needs to “fix” racing rules to avoid “another 2021”, says McLaren
Alex Marquez signs new two-year deal with Gresini MotoGP team
Norris: Will "lose respect" for Verstappen if he ducks blame for Austria F1 clash
"A lot of craziness" wreaks havoc on Sunday's Nashville Cup race
Prime
Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
The ruthless marker Norris laid down with his Verstappen squeeze at Barcelona
Does McLaren now have Formula 1's fastest package?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments