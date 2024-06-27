All Series
Formula 1 Austrian GP

2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 heads to Spielberg this weekend for the 11th round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, the rest of the field

Max Verstappen has won of the last three races at the Red Bull Ring, and four in total, making him the favourite for victory this weekend.  

However, Verstappen has been facing a serious challenge from Lando Norris in recent races in the upgraded McLaren, suggesting another close fight could be on the cards.

2024 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

03:30

20:30

19:30

16:00

Shootout

14:30

15:30

16:30

 10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

 20:00

Sprint

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2024 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 27th June 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
  • Sprint Shootout: 15:30 - 16:14 BST

Saturday 28th June 2024

  • Sprint: 11:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 29th June 2024

  • Race: 14:00 BST

2024 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 27th June 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
  • Sprint Shootout: 16:30 - 17:14 CEST

Saturday 28th June 2024

  • Sprint: 12:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 29th June 2024

  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2024 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time) 

Friday 27th June 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 06:30 - 07:30 ET 
  • Sprint Shootout: 10:30 - 11:14 ET 

Saturday 28th June 2024

  • Sprint: 06:00 ET 
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET 

Sunday 29th June 2024

  • Race: 09:00 ET 

2024 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 27th June 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 PT
  • Sprint Shootout: 07:30 - 08:14 PT

Saturday 28th June 2024

  • Sprint: 03:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 PT 

Sunday 29th June 2024

  • Race:  06:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 27th June 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Saturday 28th June 2024

  • Sprint Shootout: 00:30 AEST
  • Sprint: 20:00 AEST

Sunday 29th June 2024

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2024 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 27th June 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
  • Sprint Shootout: 23:30 - 00:14 JST

Saturday 28th June 2024

  • Sprint: 19:00 JST 
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 29th June 2024

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 27th June 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
  • Sprint Shootout: 16:30 - 17:14 SAT / 17:30 - 18:14 EAT 

Saturday 28th June 2024

  • Sprint: 12:00 SAT / 13:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 29th June 2024

  • Race: 15:00 SAT / 14:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in India

Friday 27th June 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
  • Sprint Shootout: 20:00 - 20:44 IST 

Saturday 28th June 2024

  • Sprint: 15:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 29th June 2024

  • Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

