2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Max Verstappen has won of the last three races at the Red Bull Ring, and four in total, making him the favourite for victory this weekend.

However, Verstappen has been facing a serious challenge from Lando Norris in recent races in the upgraded McLaren, suggesting another close fight could be on the cards.

2024 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 Shootout 14:30 15:30 16:30 10:30 07:30 00:30¹ 23:30 20:00 Sprint 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Quali 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

2024 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 27th June 2024

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 BST

Sprint Shootout: 15:30 - 16:14 BST

Saturday 28th June 2024

Sprint: 11:00 BST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 29th June 2024

Race: 14:00 BST

2024 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 27th June 2024

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST

Sprint Shootout: 16:30 - 17:14 CEST

Saturday 28th June 2024

Sprint: 12:00 CEST

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 29th June 2024

Race: 15:00 CEST

2024 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 27th June 2024

Free Practice 1: 06:30 - 07:30 ET

Sprint Shootout: 10:30 - 11:14 ET

Saturday 28th June 2024

Sprint: 06:00 ET

Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET

Sunday 29th June 2024

Race: 09:00 ET

2024 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 27th June 2024

Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 PT

Sprint Shootout: 07:30 - 08:14 PT

Saturday 28th June 2024

Sprint: 03:00 PT

Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Sunday 29th June 2024

Race: 06:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 27th June 2024

Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Saturday 28th June 2024

Sprint Shootout: 00:30 AEST

Sprint: 20:00 AEST

Sunday 29th June 2024

Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Race: 23:00 AEST

2024 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 27th June 2024

Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 JST

Sprint Shootout: 23:30 - 00:14 JST

Saturday 28th June 2024

Sprint: 19:00 JST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 29th June 2024

Race: 22:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 27th June 2024

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT

Sprint Shootout: 16:30 - 17:14 SAT / 17:30 - 18:14 EAT

Saturday 28th June 2024

Sprint: 12:00 SAT / 13:00 EAT

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 29th June 2024

Race: 15:00 SAT / 14:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in India

Friday 27th June 2024

Free Practice 1: 16:00 - 17:00 IST

Sprint Shootout: 20:00 - 20:44 IST

Saturday 28th June 2024

Sprint: 15:30 IST

Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 29th June 2024

Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.