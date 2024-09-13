2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 heads to Baku this weekend for the 17th round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on TV.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, the rest of the field on the opening lap
Red Bull has won the last three F1 races in Azerbaijan, with Sergio Perez triumphing in 2021 and '23 and Max Verstappen securing the top spot in 2022.
2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
05:30
|
02:30
|
19:30
|
18:30
|
15:00
|
FP2
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|09:00
|
06:00
|23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
FP3
|
08:30
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
04:30
|01:30
|
18:30
|17:30
|
14:00
|Quali
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
08:00
|
05:00
|22:00
|
21:00
|
17:30
|
Race
|
11:00
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
07:00
|
04:00
|
21:00
|
20:00
|16:30
2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in local time
Friday 13th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 local time
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 local time
Saturday 14th September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 local time
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 local time
Sunday 15th September 2024
- Race: 15:00 local time
2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 13th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST
Saturday 14th September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 09:30 - 10:30 BST
- Qualifying: 13:00 - 14:00 BST
Sunday 15th September 2024
- Race: 12:00 BST
2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Europe
Friday 13th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST
Saturday 14th September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST
Sunday 15th September 2024
- Race: 13:00 CEST
2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 13th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 ET
- Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET
Saturday 14th September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 04:30 - 05:30 ET
- Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 ET
Sunday 15th September 2024
- Race: 07:00 ET
2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Friday 13th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 02:30 - 03:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 PT
Saturday 14th September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 01:30 - 02:30 PT
- Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 PT
Sunday 15th September 2024
- Race: 04:00 PT
2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Australia
Friday 13th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST
Saturday 14th September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 AEST
- Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 AEST
Sunday 15th September 2024
- Race: 21:00 AEST
2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Japan
Friday 13th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST
Saturday 14th September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 17:30 - 18:30 JST
- Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 JST
Sunday 15th September 2024
- Race: 20:00 JST
2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Africa
Friday 13th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT
Saturday 14th September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 SAT / 11:30 - 12:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 SAT / 15:00 - 16:00 EAT
Sunday 15th September 2024
- Race: 13:00 SAT / 14:00 EAT
2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in India
Friday 13th September 2024
- Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST
Saturday 14th September 2024
- Free Practice 3: 14:00 - 15:00 IST
- Qualifying: 17:30 - 18:30 IST
Sunday 15th September 2024
- Race: 16:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
