All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Bahrain GP

2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 visits the Middle East for the opening round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Bahrain GP will run to a different schedule from most races, with the race taking place on Saturday night.

Accordingly, the first of the two practice sessions will be held on Thursday, followed by FP3 and qualifying on Friday.

2024 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

lOCAL TIME

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

14:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

03:30

22:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

18:00

15:00

16:00

 10:00

07:00

 02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

15:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

 06:30

23:30

 21:30

18:00
Quali 19:00

16:00

17:00

11:00

08:00

 03:00¹

01:00¹

21:30

Race 

18:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Bahrain

Thursday 29th February 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 local time

Friday 1st March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 local time
  • Qualifying: 19:00 - 20:00 local time

Saturday 2nd March 2024

  • Race: 18:00 local time

2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Thursday 29th February 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 GMT

Friday 1st March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 GMT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 GMT

Saturday 2nd March 2024

  • Race: 15:00 GMT

2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Europe

Thursday 29th February 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CET

Friday 1st March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 13:30 - 14:30 CET
  • Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 CET

Saturday 2nd March 2024

  • Race: 16:00 CET

2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 29th February 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 06:30 - 07:30 ET 
  • Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 ET 

Friday 1st March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 07:30 - 08:30 ET 
  • Qualifying: 11:00 - 12:00 ET 

Saturday 2nd March 2024

  • Race: 10:00 ET 

2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 29th February 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Friday 1st March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 PT 

Saturday 2nd March 2024

  • Race:  07:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Australia

Thursday 29th February 2024

  • Free Practice: 22:30 - 23:30 AEDT

Friday 1st March 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 AEDT
  • Free Practice 3: 23:30 - 00:30 AEDT

Saturday 2nd March 2024

  • Qualifying: 03:00 - 04:00 AEDT

Sunday 3rd March 2024

  • Race: 02:00 AEDT

2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Japan

Thursday 29th February 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST

Friday 1st March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 21:30 - 22:30 JST 

Saturday 2nd March 2024

  • Qualifying: 01:00 - 02:00 JST

Sunday 3rd March 2024

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Africa

Thursday 29th February 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT 

Friday 1st March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 14:30 - 15:30 SAT /15:30 - 16:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 SAT / 19:00 - 20:00 EAT

Saturday 2nd March 2024

  • Race: 17:00 SAT / 18:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in India

Thursday 29th February 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST 

Friday 1st March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 18:00 - 19:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 21:30 - 22:30 IST

Saturday 2nd March 2024

  • Race: 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article 2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Lewis Hamilton leads practice on Thursday
Next article Mercedes "not getting carried away" with surprising Bahrain F1 pace

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Qatar's 'chassis-slicing' kerbs changed ahead of WEC round

Qatar's 'chassis-slicing' kerbs changed ahead of WEC round

WEC
Losail

Qatar's 'chassis-slicing' kerbs changed ahead of WEC round Qatar's 'chassis-slicing' kerbs changed ahead of WEC round

WEC Qatar: Cadillac ends Porsche's monopoly in final practice

WEC Qatar: Cadillac ends Porsche's monopoly in final practice

WEC
Losail

WEC Qatar: Cadillac ends Porsche's monopoly in final practice WEC Qatar: Cadillac ends Porsche's monopoly in final practice

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

F1 live: Bahrain GP qualifying as it happens

F1 live: Bahrain GP qualifying as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

F1 live: Bahrain GP qualifying as it happens F1 live: Bahrain GP qualifying as it happens

The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC

The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC

Prime
Prime
WEC WEC
Losail

The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC The Hypercar manufacturers vying for glory in the 2024 WEC

F2 Bahrain: Maloney dominates sprint race as tyre drama sparks late thrill

F2 Bahrain: Maloney dominates sprint race as tyre drama sparks late thrill

F2 FIA F2
Bahrain

F2 Bahrain: Maloney dominates sprint race as tyre drama sparks late thrill F2 Bahrain: Maloney dominates sprint race as tyre drama sparks late thrill

Pato O’Ward signs multi-year contract extension with McLaren

Pato O’Ward signs multi-year contract extension with McLaren

Indy IndyCar

Pato O’Ward signs multi-year contract extension with McLaren Pato O’Ward signs multi-year contract extension with McLaren

Prime

Discover prime content
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?

What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble

What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool? What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn

How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn How Perez's 2023 one-lap struggles led to a Motorsport.com driver ratings U-turn

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia