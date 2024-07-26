2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 heads to Spa-Francorchamps this weekend for the 14th round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix on TV.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
The iconic Spa circuit will host the last round before F1 enters a three-week shutdown.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won the last three editions of the Belgian GP, effectively his second home race, but he is set to take a 10-place grid drop for exceeding his engine allocation.
With McLaren looking rapid in the last few rounds, Verstappen will have a tough job on his hands to cycle through the field and extend his winning streak at Spa.
2024 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
2024 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 26th July 2024
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST
Saturday 27th July 2024
- Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST
Sunday 28th July 2024
- Race: 14:00 BST
2024 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in Europe
Friday 26th July 2024
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST
Saturday 27th July 2024
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST
Sunday 28th July 2024
- Race: 15:00 CEST
2024 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 26th July 2024
- Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET
- Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET
Saturday 27th July 2024
- Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET
- Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET
Sunday 28th July 2024
- Race: 09:00 ET
2024 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Friday 26th July 2024
- Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 PT
Saturday 27th July 2024
- Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 PT
- Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 PT
Sunday 28th July 2024
- Race: 06:00 PT
2024 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in Australia
Friday 26th July 2024
- Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST
Saturday 27th July 2024
- Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
- Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST
Sunday 28th July 2024
- Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
- Race: 23:00 AEST
2024 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in Japan
Friday 26th July 2024
- Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST
Saturday 27th July 2024
- Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
- Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST
Sunday 28th July 2024
- Race: 22:00 JST
2024 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in Africa
Friday 26th July 2024
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT
Saturday 27th July 2024
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT
Sunday 28th July 2024
- Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT
2024 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in India
Friday 26th July 2024
- Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST
Saturday 27th July 2024
- Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
- Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST
Sunday 28th July 2024
- Race: 18:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Why Haas Factory Team has "no excuses" and should be competitive in 2025
Is a win in Supercars or IndyCar more satisfying for McLaughlin?
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 Belgian GP
Mercedes losing nearly a full second on Spa straights
Prime
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments