2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

The iconic Spa circuit will host the last round before F1 enters a three-week shutdown.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won the last three editions of the Belgian GP, effectively his second home race, but he is set to take a 10-place grid drop for exceeding his engine allocation.

With McLaren looking rapid in the last few rounds, Verstappen will have a tough job on his hands to cycle through the field and extend his winning streak at Spa.

2024 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 Quali 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.