F1 Canadian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

Mercedes driver George Russell will start the race from pole position ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

Ferrari lacked the pace to contend at the front in qualifying, leaving Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz 11th and 12th on the grid.

What time does the Canadian Grand Prix start?

The Canadian GP will begin at 2pm local time (-4 GMT) at Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve.

Date : Sunday, 9 June, 2024

: Sunday, 9 June, 2024 Start time: 18:00 GMT / 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST / 20:00 SAT / 21:00 EAT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT / 04:00 AEST / 03:00 JST / 23:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 17:30 18:30 19:30 13:30 10:30 03:30¹ 02:30¹ 23:00 FP2 21:00 22:00 23:00 17:00 14:00 07:00¹ 06:00¹ 02:30¹ FP3 16:30 17:30 18:30 12:30 09:30 02:30¹ 01:30¹ 22:00 Quali 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ Race 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 04:00¹ 03:00 23:30

How can I watch the Canadian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPNEWS

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent

India - FanCode

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Starting grid: