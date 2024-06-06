2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 heads to Montreal this weekend for the ninth round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix on TV.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen continues to lead the championship heading to Canada, but the previous race at Moncao exposed a key weakness of the RB20 over bumps and kerbs that could allow McLaren and Ferrari to get another win in the 2024 season.
2024 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|
10:30
|
03:30¹
|
02:30¹
|
23:00
|
FP2
|
21:00
|
22:00
|
23:00
|17:00
|
14:00
|07:00¹
|
06:00¹
|02:30¹
|
FP3
|
16:30
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
12:30
|09:30
|
02:30¹
|01:30¹
|
22:00
|Quali
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
22:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|06:00¹
|
05:00¹
|
01:30¹
|
Race
|
18:00
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
14:00
|
11:00
|
04:00¹
|
03:00
|23:30
2024 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Montreal
Friday 7th June 2024
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 local time
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 local time
Saturday 8th June 2024
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 local time
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 local time
Sunday 9th June 2024
- Race: 14:00 local time
2024 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 7th June 2024
- Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 BST
Saturday 8th June 2024
- Free Practice 3: 17:30 - 18:30 BST
- Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 BST
Sunday 9th June 2024
- Race: 19:00 BST
2024 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Europe
Friday 7th June 2024
- Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 CEST
Saturday 8th June 2024
- Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 CEST
Sunday 9th June 2024
- Race: 20:00 CEST
2024 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 7th June 2024
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 ET
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 ET
Saturday 8th June 2024
- Free Practice 12:30 - 13:30 ET
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 ET
Sunday 9th June 2024
- Race: 14:00 ET
2024 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Friday 7th June 2024
- Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 PT
Saturday 8th June 2024
- Free Practice 3: 09:30 - 10:30 PT
- Qualifying: 13:00 - 14:00 PT
Sunday 9th June 2024
- Race: 11:00 PT
2024 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Australia
Saturday 8th June 2024
- Free Practice: 03:30 - 04:30 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 AEST
Sunday 9th June 2024
- Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 AEST
- Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 AEST
Monday 10th June 2024
- Race: 04:00 AEST
2024 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Japan
Saturday 8th June 2024
- Free Practice 1: 02:30 - 03:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 JST
Sunday 9th June 2024
- Free Practice 3: 01:30 - 02:30 JST
- Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 JST
Monday 10th June 2024
- Race: 03:00 JST
2024 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Africa
Friday 7th June 2024
- Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 SAT / 20:30 - 21:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 SAT / 00:00¹ - 01:00¹ EAT
Saturday 8th June 2024
- Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 SAT / 19:30 - 20:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 SAT / 23:00 - 00:00 EAT
Sunday 9th June 2024
- Race: 20:00 SAT / 21:00 EAT
2024 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in India
Friday 7th June 2024
- Free Practice 1: 23:00 - 00:00 IST
Saturday 8th June 2024
- Free Practice 2: 02:30 - 03:30 IST
- Free Practice 3: 22:00 - 23:00 IST
Sunday 9th June 2024
- Qualifying: 01:30 - 02:30 IST
- Race: 23:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
