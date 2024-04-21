All Series
Formula 1 Chinese GP
Results

2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the first Chinese Grand Prix in five years, the fifth round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship, in Shanghai.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:

Verstappen beat McLaren’s Lando Norris and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in a race that was twice interrupted by the safety car.

2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix results

1
 - 
5
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 56

2 25 Red Bull Red Bull
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 56

13.773

1 18 McLaren Mercedes
3 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 56

19.160

2 15 Red Bull Red Bull
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 56

23.623

1 12 Ferrari Ferrari
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 56

33.983

1 10 Ferrari Ferrari
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 56

38.724

2 8 Mercedes Mercedes
7 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 56

43.414

3 7 Aston Martin Mercedes
8 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 56

56.198

2 4 McLaren Mercedes
9 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 56

57.986

2 2 Mercedes Mercedes
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 56

1'00.476

2 1 Haas Ferrari
11 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 56

1'02.812

2 Alpine Renault
12 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 56

1'05.506

2 Williams Mercedes
13 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 56

1'09.223

3 Alpine Renault
14 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 56

1'11.689

3 Sauber Ferrari
15 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 56

1'22.786

4 Aston Martin Mercedes
16 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 56

1'27.533

2 Haas Ferrari
17 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 56

1'35.110

2 Williams Mercedes
dnf Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 33

23 laps

2 Collision RB Red Bull
dnf Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 26

30 laps

2 Collision RB Red Bull
dnf Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 19

37 laps

1 Power Unit Sauber Ferrari
2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix report

Polesitter Verstappen led the charge to Turn 1 as Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso swept around the outside of Perez to take second place.

Perez held off Norris for third, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri running an early fifth from George Russell (Mercedes), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) and the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz – who came close to touching at Turn 1. Leclerc repassed Hulkenberg at the hairpin towards the end of the opening lap.

Verstappen immediately pulled a gap of over 2s as Perez stalked Alonso for second.

Further back, Sainz and Lance Stroll (Aston, who started on soft tyres unlike the majority on mediums) overtook Hulkenberg.

Perez lunged past Alonso to retake second at Turn 6 on lap five, restoring the expected Red Bull 1-2. Norris outbraked Alonso at the hairpin to take third, while Leclerc zoomed around the outside of Russell at Turn 1 for sixth on lap 9.

Two laps later, Leclerc passed Piastri for fifth at the hairpin, which became fourth as Alonso became the first of the frontrunners to pit for hard tyres on lap 12.

Verstappen and Perez pitted for hards, promoting Norris to a temporary lead over fellow long first-stint runner Leclerc.

Verstappen passed Leclerc for second on lap 16, while Perez lost time getting around Sainz. Verstappen retook the lead on lap 19, DRS-ing past Norris into the Turn 14 hairpin.

Valtteri Bottas’s Sauber expired at Turn 11 on lap 21, prompting a virtual safety car to recover it. Leclerc took the opportunity to make a cheap pitstop, but McLaren missed the chance to bring Norris in straight away and were fortunate that the Sauber appeared to stuck in gear, causing the marshals to toil.

Marshals remove the car of Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44, from the circuit

Marshals remove the car of Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44, from the circuit

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

That led to a full safety car, leading Verstappen to pit for fresh hards as his 20s lead was wiped out. Alonso, now down to sixth, pitted for fresh softs.

As the field bunched up before the restart, Stroll slammed into the back of Daniel Ricciardo’s RB at the hairpin, damaging its floor. Stroll was given a 10s penalty for his error, and Ricciardo was forced to retire a few laps later.

The race restarted on lap 27 in the order Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Perez (who also stopped for fresh hards), Sainz, Alonso, Russell and Piastri. Alonso DRS-ed past Sainz for fifth on the back straight.

Yuki Tsunoda’s RB was eliminated at Turn 6 after a clash with Kevin Magnussen’s Haas, and the safety car was required again. Magnussen was given a 10s penalty for causing the clash.

At the restart on lap 31, Verstappen sprinted clear of Norris as Perez attacked Leclerc. From 18th on the grid, after a disastrous qualifying, Lewis Hamilton started on the soft tyre – which he hated – and battled his way up into the points by lap 32.

Perez claimed third from Leclerc at Turn 6 on lap 39, while Hamilton passed Hulkenberg with a superb move for ninth two laps later. Alonso pitted for a second time with a dozen laps remaining for fresh medium tyres, dropping to 12th, so he had to charge his way back into the points in the closing stages.

Verstappen cruised to his fourth grand prix win of the year from Norris, Perez, Leclerc, Sainz and Russell. Alonso rose to seventh, claiming the extra point for fastest lap, passing Hamilton and Piastri on the same lap despite suffering a big slide at the final corner.

Piastri finished eighth, having also suffered damage in the Stroll/Ricciardo clash, ahead of Hamilton and Hulkenberg.

2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Km/h 
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'37.810   200.629
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'38.406 0.596 199.414
24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'38.633 0.823 198.955
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'38.751 0.941 198.717
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'39.198 1.388 197.822
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'39.384 1.574 197.452
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'39.388 1.578 197.444
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'39.444 1.634 197.333
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'39.739 1.929 196.749
10  55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'39.764 1.954 196.700
11  63 George Russell Mercedes 1'40.112 2.302 196.016
12  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'40.790 2.980 194.697
13  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'40.815 3.005 194.649
14  44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'40.835 3.025 194.610
15  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'40.937 3.127 194.414
16  3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'40.994 3.184 194.304
17  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'41.000 3.190 194.293
18  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'41.077 3.267 194.145
19  77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'41.276 3.466 193.763
20  22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'41.593 3.783 193.158

2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix laps led

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Laps 
1 1  Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 51
2 4  Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 5

2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix tyre history

1
 - 
3
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine 1 2 3 4 5
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull
M : 13
H : 10
H : 33
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes
M : 22
H : 34
3 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull
M : 13
H : 10
H : 33
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari
M : 21
H : 35
5 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari
M : 17
H : 39
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes
M : 11
M : 12
H : 33
7 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes
M : 11
H : 12
S : 20
M : 13
8 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes
M : 16
M : 9
H : 32
9 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes
S : 9
M : 12
H : 35
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari
M : 8
H : 15
H : 33
11 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault
M : 9
H : 14
H : 33
12 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes
M : 9
M : 14
H : 33
13 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault
M : 11
H : 12
H : 15
M : 18
14 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari
M : 8
H : 15
H : 17
S : 16
15 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes
S : 9
M : 12
H : 5
M : 9
H : 26
16 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari
H : 17
H : 10
M : 29
17 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes
S : 12
M : 12
H : 32
Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull
M : 14
M : 19
Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull
S : 8
M : 15
H : 3
Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari
M : 9
H : 10
