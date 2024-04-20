All Series
Formula 1 Chinese GP

F1 Chinese GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

The 2024 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 21 April. Here's how you can watch the fourth race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20 battles with Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen will line up first on the grid yet again after scoring Red Bull's 100th pole position in qualifying on Saturday. He will be joined by team-mate Sergio Perez as part of an all-Red Bull front row lockout.

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Lando Norris (Ferrari) will start second and third respectively.

What time does the Chinese Grand Prix start?

The Chinese GP will begin at 3pm local time (+8 GMT) at the Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday.

  • Date: Sunday, 21 April, 2024
  • Start time: 15:00 local time / 07:00 GMT  / 08:00 BST / 09:00 CEST  / 09:00 SAT / 10:00 EAT  / 03:00 ET / 00:00 PT / 17:00 AEST  / 16:00 JST / 12:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEsT

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

03:30

04:30

05:30

23:30

20:30

13:30

12:30

09:00

Shootout

07:30

08:30

09:30

 03:30

00:30

 17:30

16:30

 13:00

Sprint

03:00

04:00

05:00

23:00

 20:00

13:00

 12:00

08:30
Quali

07:00

08:00

09:00

03:00

00:00

 17:00

16:00

12:30

Race 

07:00

08:00

09:00

03:00

00:00

17:00

16:00

 12:30

How can I watch the Chinese Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Chinese Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Starting grid:

1
 - 
3
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'33.660

209.519
2 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.322

1'33.982

208.801
3 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.488

1'34.148

208.433
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.505

1'34.165

208.395
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.613

1'34.273

208.157
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.629

1'34.289

208.121
7 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.637

1'34.297

208.104
8 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.773

1'34.433

207.804
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+0.944

1'34.604

207.428
10 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.005

1'34.665

207.295
11 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.178

1'34.838

206.917
12 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.274

1'34.934

206.707
13 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.563

1'35.223

206.080
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.581

1'35.241

206.041
15 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.803

1'35.463

205.562
16 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+1.845

1'35.505

205.471
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.856

1'35.516

205.448
18 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+1.913

1'35.573

205.325
19 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+2.086

1'35.746

204.954
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+2.698

1'36.358

203.653
View full results

