F1 Chinese GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
The 2024 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 21 April. Here's how you can watch the fourth race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.
Max Verstappen will line up first on the grid yet again after scoring Red Bull's 100th pole position in qualifying on Saturday. He will be joined by team-mate Sergio Perez as part of an all-Red Bull front row lockout.
Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Lando Norris (Ferrari) will start second and third respectively.
What time does the Chinese Grand Prix start?
The Chinese GP will begin at 3pm local time (+8 GMT) at the Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday.
- Date: Sunday, 21 April, 2024
- Start time: 15:00 local time / 07:00 GMT / 08:00 BST / 09:00 CEST / 09:00 SAT / 10:00 EAT / 03:00 ET / 00:00 PT / 17:00 AEST / 16:00 JST / 12:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEsT
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
03:30
|
04:30
|
05:30
|
23:30
|
20:30
|
13:30
|
12:30
|
09:00
|
Shootout
|
07:30
|
08:30
|
09:30
|03:30
|
00:30
|17:30
|
16:30
|13:00
|
Sprint
|
03:00
|
04:00
|
05:00
|
23:00
|20:00
|
13:00
|12:00
|
08:30
|Quali
|
07:00
|
08:00
|
09:00
|
03:00
|
00:00
|17:00
|
16:00
|
12:30
|
Race
|
07:00
|
08:00
|
09:00
|
03:00
|
00:00
|
17:00
|
16:00
|12:30
How can I watch the Chinese Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Chinese Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
1'33.660
|209.519
|2
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.322
1'33.982
|208.801
|3
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.488
1'34.148
|208.433
|4
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.505
1'34.165
|208.395
|5
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.613
1'34.273
|208.157
|6
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.629
1'34.289
|208.121
|7
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.637
1'34.297
|208.104
|8
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.773
1'34.433
|207.804
|9
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+0.944
1'34.604
|207.428
|10
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.005
1'34.665
|207.295
|11
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.178
1'34.838
|206.917
|12
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.274
1'34.934
|206.707
|13
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.563
1'35.223
|206.080
|14
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.581
1'35.241
|206.041
|15
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.803
1'35.463
|205.562
|16
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.845
1'35.505
|205.471
|17
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.856
1'35.516
|205.448
|18
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+1.913
1'35.573
|205.325
|19
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+2.086
1'35.746
|204.954
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+2.698
1'36.358
|203.653
|View full results
