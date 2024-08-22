All Series

Formula 1 Dutch GP

2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 heads to Zandvoort this weekend for the 15th round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix on TV.

Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Alex Albon, Williams FW45, the rest of the field at the start

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Alex Albon, Williams FW45, the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

After a month-long summer break, F1 returns to action with a race in the coastal town of Zandvoort. All eyes will be on home hero Max Verstappen, who has won all three editions of the Dutch Grand Prix since the event was revived in 2021.

However, the Red Bull driver has faced an increasingly bigger challenge from McLaren and Mercedes drivers in recent months and has now gone four races without taking victory.

2024 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

03:30

20:30

19:30

16:00

FP2

14:00

15:00

16:00

 10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

 19:30

FP3

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

 02:30

19:30

 18:30

15:00
Quali

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2024 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 23rd August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Saturday 27th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Sunday 28th July 2024

  • Race: 14:00 BST

2024 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Europe

Friday 23rd August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Saturday 27th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Sunday 28th July 2024

  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2024 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time) 

Friday 23rd August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 06:30 - 07:30 ET 
  • Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 ET 

Saturday 27th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 05:30 - 06:30 ET 
  • Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET 

Sunday 28th July 2024

  • Race: 09:00 ET

2024 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 23rd August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Saturday 27th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 PT 

Sunday 28th July 2024

  • Race:  06:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Australia

Friday 23rd August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Saturday 27th July 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 AEST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Sunday 28th July 2024

  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2024 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Japan

Friday 23rd August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Saturday 27th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 JST 
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Sunday 28th July 2024

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Africa

Friday 23rd August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT 

Saturday 27th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Sunday 28th July 2024

  • Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in India

Friday 23rd August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST 

Saturday 27th July 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 15:00 - 16:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Sunday 28th July 2024

  • Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

