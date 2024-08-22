2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

After a month-long summer break, F1 returns to action with a race in the coastal town of Zandvoort. All eyes will be on home hero Max Verstappen, who has won all three editions of the Dutch Grand Prix since the event was revived in 2021.

However, the Red Bull driver has faced an increasingly bigger challenge from McLaren and Mercedes drivers in recent months and has now gone four races without taking victory.

2024 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 FP2 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 FP3 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 Quali 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

2024 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 23rd August 2024

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Saturday 27th July 2024

Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 BST

Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Sunday 28th July 2024

Race: 14:00 BST

2024 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Europe

Friday 23rd August 2024

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Saturday 27th July 2024

Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 CEST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Sunday 28th July 2024

Race: 15:00 CEST

2024 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 23rd August 2024

Free Practice 1: 06:30 - 07:30 ET

Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 ET

Saturday 27th July 2024

Free Practice 3: 05:30 - 06:30 ET

Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET

Sunday 28th July 2024

Race: 09:00 ET

2024 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 23rd August 2024

Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Saturday 27th July 2024

Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 PT

Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Sunday 28th July 2024

Race: 06:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Australia

Friday 23rd August 2024

Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Saturday 27th July 2024

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 AEST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Sunday 28th July 2024

Race: 23:00 AEST

2024 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Japan

Friday 23rd August 2024

Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Saturday 27th July 2024

Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 JST

Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Sunday 28th July 2024

Race: 22:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Africa

Friday 23rd August 2024

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Saturday 27th July 2024

Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Sunday 28th July 2024

Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in India

Friday 23rd August 2024

Free Practice 1: 16:00 - 17:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Saturday 27th July 2024

Free Practice 3: 15:00 - 16:00 IST

Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Sunday 28th July 2024

Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.