Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP

2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 heads to Imola this weekend for the seventh round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral Rachit Thukral
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Following the cancellation of last year's race due to flooding in the region, Imola makes its much-awaited return to the grand prix calendar on 17-19 May.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen is the most successful driver at Imola in the modern era of F1, having won tthe last two editions of the Emilia Romagna GP. Prior to that, Lewis Hamilton was victorious in the 2020 event at the Italian venue.

2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 17th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 18th May 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 19th May 2024

  • Race: 14:00 BST

2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in Europe

Friday 17th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST

Saturday 18th May 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 19th May 2024

  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 17th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET 
  • Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET 

Saturday 18th May 2024

  • Free Practice 06:30 - 07:30 ET 
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET 

Sunday 19th May 2024

  • Race: 09:00 ET 

2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 4th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Friday 17th May 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 PT 

Saturday 19th May 2024

  • Race:  06:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in Australia

Friday 17th May 2024

  • Free Practice: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST

Saturday 18th May 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 19th May 2024

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in Japan

Friday 17th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 18th May 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST 
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 19th May 2024

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in Africa

Friday 17th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT 

Saturday 18th May 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Sunday 19th May 2024

  • Race: 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna GP session timings in India

Friday 17th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST 

Saturday 18th May 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 19th May 2024

  • Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

FIA planning harsher F1 penalties to clamp down on Magnussen Miami tactics
How an 18-month design reset transformed McLaren into F1 race winners

