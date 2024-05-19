2024 F1 Imola GP results: Max Verstappen beats Lando Norris

Verstappen beat McLaren’s Lando Norris and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc in the 63-lap race at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

2024 F1 Imola Grand Prix results

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Laps Time 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 63 - 2 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 63 -0.725 3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 63 -7.916 4 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 63 -14.132 5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 63 -22.325 6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 -35.104 7 63 George Russell Mercedes 63 -47.154 8 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 63 -54.776 9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 63 -1'19.556 10 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 62 - 11 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 62 - 12 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 62 - 13 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 62 - 14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 62 - 15 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 62 - 16 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 62 - 17 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 62 - 18 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 62 - 19 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 62 - - 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 51 -

2024 F1 Imola Grand Prix report

Polesitter Verstappen led the charge to Turn 1, ahead of Norris and the Ferraris, with Leclerc ahead of Carlos Sainz. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri stayed fifth, after his three-place grid penalty had dropped him off the front row.

Lewis Hamilton moved his Mercedes up to seventh on the opening lap, as the slow-starting Yuki Tsunoda (RB) fell from seventh to ninth, also dropping a spot to Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas.

Verstappen pulled 2.5s clear of Norris by lap 10, which grew to over 5.5s by lap 20.

George Russell (Mercedes) was the first of the top six to pit, with second placed Norris pitting on lap 23, switching from mediums to hards like the majority of runners. But, annoyingly for McLaren, he rejoined right behind Sergio Perez (Red Bull), who’d started on hard tyres after his disastrous qualifying but suffered an early trip through the gravel at Rivazza.

Norris had to DRS past Perez, as team-mate Piastri stopped a lap later. Verstappen pitted on lap 25, which promoted Leclerc and Sainz into a brief Ferrari 1-2, rejoining in fourth, 4.4s ahead of Norris, who was now free to set fastest lap.

Leclerc stopped a lap later, rejoining behind Perez and with Piastri closing fast. Leclerc DRS-ed past Perez on lap 27 for fifth, but Piastri was able to follow him past him before the Villeneuve chicane.

Sainz led until lap 28, when he pitted, rejoining sixth and having given a place up to Piastri through the pitstop cycle. He passed Perez for fifth at Tamburello on lap 30, a move repeated by Russell a lap later.

At half distance, Verstappen’s lead was up to 6.6s over Norris, with Leclerc a further 3s back – and Piastri, who set fastest lap at this point, was chasing him hard.

Leclerc then closed on Norris, as they approached the battling Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber). But Leclerc took a quick trip across the grass at Variante Alta on lap 47 and fell away again.

Verstappen’s lead dwindled in the closing stages, as he complained of worn tyres, and Norris pushed to get within 2s with six laps remaining. But as soon as he got within 1.5s, he started to run wide on corner exits, and Verstappen was able to manage the gap despite some battery management concerns.

At the finish, Verstappen won by 0.7s from a hard-charging Norris, Leclerc, Piastri and Sainz.

Hamilton suffered a trip through the gravel at Aqua Minerale on his way to sixth, as team-mate Russell effectively handed him that spot by stopping again on lap 53, setting fastest lap on his way to seventh.

Perez placed eighth on his alternative strategy, ahead of a late-stopping Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) and Tsunoda.

2024 F1 Imola Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Kp/h 1 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'18.589 224.871 2 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'19.004 0.415 223.689 3 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'19.686 1.097 221.775 4 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'19.907 1.318 221.162 5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'19.935 1.346 221.084 6 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'19.994 1.405 220.921 7 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'20.220 1.631 220.299 8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'20.331 1.742 219.994 9 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'20.366 1.777 219.898 10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'20.570 1.981 219.342 11 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'20.936 2.347 218.350 12 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'21.009 2.420 218.153 13 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'21.016 2.427 218.134 14 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'21.229 2.640 217.562 15 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'21.274 2.685 217.442 16 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'21.304 2.715 217.361 17 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'21.371 2.782 217.183 18 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'21.455 2.866 216.959 19 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'21.569 2.980 216.655 20 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'21.700 3.111 216.308

2024 F1 Imola Grand Prix tyre history