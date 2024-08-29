All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 Dutch GP

2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 heads to Monza this weekend for the 16th round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Italian Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:

Ferrari will be in the spotlight in Italy, as thousands of tifosi cheer for the Prancing Horse.

The Maranello-based squad has found the going tough in recent races, but Charles Leclerc did score a morale-boosting podium finish at the Dutch Grand Prix just last weekend.

The focus will also be on McLaren and Red Bull's battle at the front after Lando Norris claimed a dominant 23s victory at Zandvoort to illustrate the widening gap between the MCL30 and the RB20.

2024 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2024 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 30th August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 31st August 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 1st September 2024

  • Race: 14:00 BST

2024 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 30th August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST

Saturday 31st August 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 1st September 2024

  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2024 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time) 

Friday 30th August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET 
  • Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET 

Saturday 31st August 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET 
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET 

Sunday 1st September 2024

  • Race: 09:00 ET

2024 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 30th August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 31st August 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 PT 

Sunday 1st September 2024

  • Race:  06:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 30th August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST

Saturday 31st August 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 1st September 2024

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2024 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 30th August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 31st August 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST 
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 1st September 2024

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 30th August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT 

Saturday 31st August 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 1st September 2024

  • Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Italian GP session timings in India

Friday 30th August 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST 

Saturday 31st August 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 1st September 2024

  • Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman
Next article Could Red Bull’s Formula 1 decline be down to its front wing?

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
LCR signs Chantra for 2025 as Nakagami steps down from MotoGP

LCR signs Chantra for 2025 as Nakagami steps down from MotoGP

MotoGP
Aragon GP
LCR signs Chantra for 2025 as Nakagami steps down from MotoGP
2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP
Aragon GP
2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

How NASCAR's unlikely return to Rockingham was made possible for 2025

How NASCAR's unlikely return to Rockingham was made possible for 2025

NAS NASCAR Cup
How NASCAR's unlikely return to Rockingham was made possible for 2025
Manufacturer loyalty? Retzlaff did nothing wrong at Daytona

Manufacturer loyalty? Retzlaff did nothing wrong at Daytona

NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Manufacturer loyalty? Retzlaff did nothing wrong at Daytona
Red Bull to continue “Franken-floor” experiments at Italian GP

Red Bull to continue “Franken-floor” experiments at Italian GP

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Red Bull to continue “Franken-floor” experiments at Italian GP
NASCAR reveals full Cup schedule for 2025, shaking up the playoffs

NASCAR reveals full Cup schedule for 2025, shaking up the playoffs

NAS NASCAR Cup
NASCAR reveals full Cup schedule for 2025, shaking up the playoffs

Prime

Discover prime content
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why it isn't only speed that enthuses Haas about Bearman
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How McLaren slashed Red Bull's DRS advantage at Zandvoort
Zandvoort showed Norris’s self-critical approach suits him best

Zandvoort showed Norris’s self-critical approach suits him best

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Zandvoort showed Norris’s self-critical approach suits him best
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia