F1 Japanese GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

Max Verstappen will lead an all-Red Bull front row at Suzuka after topping qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday.

McLaren ended up as Red Bull's nearest challenger on a single-lap, with Lando Norris putting his MCL38 third on the grid behind Sergio Perez's RB20.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, the winner of the Australian GP a fortnight ago, will line up fourth ahead of the top Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso.

What time does the Japanese Grand Prix start?

The Japanese GP will begin at 2pm local time (+9 GMT) at the Suzuka Circuit on Sunday.

Date : Sunday, 07 April, 2024

: Sunday, 07 April, 2024 Start time: 05:00 GMT / 06:00 BST / 07:00 CET / 07:00 SAT / 08:00 EAT / 01:00 ET / 22:00 PT (Saturday) / 15:00 AEST / 14:00 JST / 10:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEsT ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 02:30 03:30 04:30 22:30 19:30 13:30 11:30 08:00 FP2 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 17:00 15:00 11:30 FP3 02:30 03:30 04:30 22:30 19:30 13:30 11:30 08:00 Quali 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 17:00 15:00 11:30 Race 05:00 06:00 07:00 01:00 22:00 15:00 14:00 10:30

How can I watch the Japanese Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent

India - FanCode

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Japanese Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Starting grid: