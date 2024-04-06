All Series
Formula 1 Japanese GP

F1 Japanese GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

The 2024 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 07 April. Here's how you can watch the third race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Mark Sutton

Max Verstappen will lead an all-Red Bull front row at Suzuka after topping qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday.

McLaren ended up as Red Bull's nearest challenger on a single-lap, with Lando Norris putting his MCL38 third on the grid behind Sergio Perez's RB20.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, the winner of the Australian GP a fortnight ago, will line up fourth ahead of the top Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso.

What time does the Japanese Grand Prix start?

The Japanese GP will begin at 2pm local time (+9 GMT) at the Suzuka Circuit on Sunday.

  • Date: Sunday, 07 April, 2024
  • Start time: 05:00 GMT  / 06:00 BST / 07:00 CET  / 07:00 SAT / 08:00 EAT  / 01:00 ET / 22:00 PT (Saturday)  / 15:00 AEST  / 14:00 JST / 10:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEsT

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

02:30

03:30

04:30

22:30

19:30

13:30

11:30

08:00

FP2

06:00

07:00

08:00

 02:00

23:00

 17:00

15:00

 11:30

FP3

02:30

03:30

04:30

22:30

 19:30

13:30

 11:30

08:00
Quali

06:00

07:00

08:00

02:00

23:00

 17:00

15:00

11:30

Race 

05:00

06:00

07:00

01:00

22:00

15:00

14:00

 10:30

How can I watch the Japanese Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Japanese Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Starting grid:

1
 - 
3
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'28.197

237.028
2 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.066

1'28.263

236.851
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.292

1'28.489

236.246
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.485

1'28.682

235.732
5 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.489

1'28.686

235.721
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.563

1'28.760

235.525
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.569

1'28.766

235.509
8 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.589

1'28.786

235.456
9 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.811

1'29.008

234.868
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+1.216

1'29.413

233.804
11 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.275

1'29.472

233.650
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.297

1'29.494

233.593
13 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.396

1'29.593

233.335
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.517

1'29.714

233.020
15 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.619

1'29.816

232.755
16 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.827

1'30.024

232.218
17 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.922

1'30.119

231.973
18 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.934

1'30.131

231.942
19 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+1.942

1'30.139

231.921
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+1.946

1'30.143

231.911
View full results

