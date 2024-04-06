F1 Japanese GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
The 2024 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 07 April. Here's how you can watch the third race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.
Mark Sutton
Max Verstappen will lead an all-Red Bull front row at Suzuka after topping qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday.
McLaren ended up as Red Bull's nearest challenger on a single-lap, with Lando Norris putting his MCL38 third on the grid behind Sergio Perez's RB20.
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, the winner of the Australian GP a fortnight ago, will line up fourth ahead of the top Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso.
What time does the Japanese Grand Prix start?
The Japanese GP will begin at 2pm local time (+9 GMT) at the Suzuka Circuit on Sunday.
- Date: Sunday, 07 April, 2024
- Start time: 05:00 GMT / 06:00 BST / 07:00 CET / 07:00 SAT / 08:00 EAT / 01:00 ET / 22:00 PT (Saturday) / 15:00 AEST / 14:00 JST / 10:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEsT
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
02:30
|
03:30
|
04:30
|
22:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|
11:30
|
08:00
|
FP2
|
06:00
|
07:00
|
08:00
|02:00
|
23:00
|17:00
|
15:00
|11:30
|
FP3
|
02:30
|
03:30
|
04:30
|
22:30
|19:30
|
13:30
|11:30
|
08:00
|Quali
|
06:00
|
07:00
|
08:00
|
02:00
|
23:00
|17:00
|
15:00
|
11:30
|
Race
|
05:00
|
06:00
|
07:00
|
01:00
|
22:00
|
15:00
|
14:00
|10:30
How can I watch the Japanese Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Japanese Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
1'28.197
|237.028
|2
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.066
1'28.263
|236.851
|3
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.292
1'28.489
|236.246
|4
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.485
1'28.682
|235.732
|5
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.489
1'28.686
|235.721
|6
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.563
1'28.760
|235.525
|7
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.569
1'28.766
|235.509
|8
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.589
1'28.786
|235.456
|9
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.811
1'29.008
|234.868
|10
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.216
1'29.413
|233.804
|11
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.275
1'29.472
|233.650
|12
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.297
1'29.494
|233.593
|13
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.396
1'29.593
|233.335
|14
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.517
1'29.714
|233.020
|15
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.619
1'29.816
|232.755
|16
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.827
1'30.024
|232.218
|17
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.922
1'30.119
|231.973
|18
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.934
1'30.131
|231.942
|19
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.942
1'30.139
|231.921
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.946
1'30.143
|231.911
|View full results
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Rating the 2024 F1 Japanese GP race
Albon worried about Williams F1 spares "before I even hit the wall"
Ricciardo: Albon clash a “singular moment”, not part of tough start to F1 2024
2024 F1 Japanese GP results: Max Verstappen wins red-flagged race
Prime
Why Ocon retains the approach forced on him by his “crazy journey”
How an F1 underachiever become a Japanese political player
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments