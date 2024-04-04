2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview

The iconic Suzuka fixture has been moved to the early part of the season this year as part of an Asia-Oceania flyaway leg that also includes races in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Australia and China.

Red Bull won the last edition of the Japanese GP, home to its engine supplier Honda, but Ferrari arrives to the race on the back of its stunning victory in Melbourne a fortnight ago.

2024 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEsT ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 02:30 03:30 04:30 22:30 19:30 13:30 11:30 08:00 FP2 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 17:00 15:00 11:30 FP3 02:30 03:30 04:30 22:30 19:30 13:30 11:30 08:00 Quali 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 17:00 15:00 11:30 Race 05:00 06:00 07:00 01:00 22:00 15:00 14:00 10:30

2024 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 5th April 2024

Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 BST

Saturday 6th April 2024

Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 BST

Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 BST

Sunday 7th April 2024

Race: 06:00 BST

2024 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Europe

Friday 5th April 2024

Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 CEST

Saturday 6th April 2024

Free Practice 3: 04:30 - 05:30 CEST

Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 CEST

Sunday 7th April 2024

Race: 07:00 CEST

2024 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 4th April 2024

Free Practice 1: 22:30 - 23:30 ET

Friday 5th April 2024

Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 ET

Free Practice 3: 22:30 - 23:30 ET

Saturday 6th April 2024

Qualifying: 02:00 - 03:00 ET

Sunday 7th April 2024

Race: 01:00 ET

2024 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 4th April 2024

Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 PT

Friday 5th April 2024

Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 PT

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 PT

Saturday 6th April 2024

Race: 22:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Australia

Friday 5th April 2024

Free Practice: 13:30 - 14:30 AEDT

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 AEDT

Saturday 6th April 2024

Free Practice 3: 13:30 - 14:30 AEDT

Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 AEDT

Sunday 7th April 2024

Race: 15:00 AEST*

* please note daylight saving ends in Australia on Sunday morning

2024 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Japan

Friday 5th April 2024

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 JST

Saturday 6th April 2024

Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 JST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 JST

Sunday 7th April 2024

Race: 14:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Africa

Friday 5th April 2024

Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 SAT / 05:30 - 06:30 EAT

Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 SAT / 09:00 - 10:00 EAT

Saturday 6th April 2024

Free Practice 3: 04:30 - 05:30 SAT / 05:30 - 06:30 EAT

Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 SAT / 09:00 - 10:00 EAT

Sunday 7th April 2024

Race: 07:00 SAT / 08:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in India

Friday 5th April 2024

Free Practice 1: 08:00 - 9:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 11:30 - 12:30 IST

Saturday 6th April 2024

Free Practice 3: 08:00 - 09:00 IST

Qualifying: 11:30 - 12:30 IST

Sunday 7th April 2024

Race: 10:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.