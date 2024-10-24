2024 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 heads to Mexico City this weekend for the 20th round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Mexico Grand Prix on TV.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 battles with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, at the start of the race
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
With the final five F1 races to run, Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads the drivers' championship by 57 points over McLaren rival Lando Norrris.
McLaren is 40 points clear of Red Bull in the constructors' standings, with Ferrari another eight points adrift after a 1-2 result in the US GP.
|Event
|Date
|
25 Oct
12:30
|
Mexican GP - FP1
|
25 Oct
12:30
|
Mexican GP - FP2
|
25 Oct
16:00
|
Mexican GP - FP3
|
26 Oct
11:30
|
Mexican GP - QU
|
26 Oct
15:00
|
Mexican GP - Race
|
27 Oct
14:00
2024 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST/CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
20:30
|
14:30
|
11:30
|
05:30¹
|
03:30¹
|
00:00¹
|
FP2
|
22:00
|
23:00
|
00:00¹
|18:00
|
15:00
|09:00¹
|
07:00¹
|03:30¹
|
FP3
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|10:30
|
04:30¹
|02:30¹
|
23:00
|Quali
|
21:00
|22:00
|
23:00
|
17:00
|
14:00
|08:00¹
|
06:00¹
|
02:30¹
|
Race
|
20:00
|
-
|
21:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|
07:00¹
|
05:00¹
|01:30¹
2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in Mexico
Friday 25th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 local time
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:30 local time (extended session)
Saturday 26th October 2024
- Free Practice 3: 11:30 -12:30 local time
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 local time
Sunday 27th October 2024
- Race: 14:00 local time
2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 25th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:30 BST (extended session)
Saturday 26th October 2024
- Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 BST
- Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 BST
Sunday 27th October 2024
- Race: 20:00 GMT
Please note that clocks move back one hour at 02:00 on Sunday morning as daylight saving ends in the UK
2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in Europe
Friday 25th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 CEST
Saturday 26th October 2024
- Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:30 CEST (extended session)
- Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 CET
Sunday 27th October 2024
- Race: 21:00 CET
Please note that clocks move back one hour at 03:00 on Sunday morning as daylight saving ends in Europe
2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 25th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 ET
- Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:30 ET (extended session)
Saturday 26th October 2024
- Free Practice 3: 13:30 - 14:30 ET
- Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 ET
Sunday 27th October 2024
- Race: 16:00 ET
2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Friday 25th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:30 PT (extended session)
Saturday 26th October 2024
- Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 PT
- Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 PT
Sunday 27th October 2024
- Race: 13:00 PT
2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in Australia
Saturday 26th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 AEDT
- Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:30 AEDT (extended session)
Sunday 27th October 2024
- Free Practice 3: 04:30 - 05:30 AEDT
- Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 AEDT
Monday 28th October 2024
- Race: 07:00 AEDT
2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in Japan
Saturday 26th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:30 JST (extended session)
Sunday 27th October 2024
- Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 JST
- Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 JST
Monday 28th October 2024
- Race: 05:00 JST
2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in Africa
Friday 25th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 SAT / 21:30 - 22:30 EAT
Saturday 26th October 2024
- Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:30 SAT / 01:00 - 02:30 EAT (extended session)
- Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 SAT / 20:30 - 21:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 SAT / 00:00 - 01:00 EAT
Sunday 27th October 2024
- Race: 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT
2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in India
Saturday 26th October 2024
- Free Practice 1: 00:00 - 01:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 03:30 - 04:30 IST (extended session)
- Free Practice 3: 23:00 - 00:00 IST
Sunday 27th October 2024
- Qualifying: 02:30 - 03:30 IST
Monday 28th October 2024
- Race: 01:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
FIA and Austin discussing Austria-style track limits solution to curb controversies
Piastri rubbishes Red Bull F1 rumours after Marko comment
The hunter or hunted argument that could be key to McLaren’s right of review push
Marquez doesn't consider himself fastest in Thai GP despite topping practice
Prime
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments