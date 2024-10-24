All Series

Formula 1 Mexican GP

2024 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 heads to Mexico City this weekend for the 20th round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Mexico Grand Prix on TV.

Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 battles with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, at the start of the race

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 battles with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, at the start of the race

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

With the final five F1 races to run, Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads the drivers' championship by 57 points over McLaren rival Lando Norrris.

McLaren is 40 points clear of Red Bull in the constructors' standings, with Ferrari another eight points adrift after a 1-2 result in the US GP.

Local time Your time
Event Date
Mexican GP
25 Oct
 
12:30  
FP1
  25 Oct
 
12:30
FP2
  25 Oct
 
16:00
FP3
  26 Oct
 
11:30
QU
  26 Oct
 
15:00
Race
  27 Oct
 
14:00

2024 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST/CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

18:30

19:30

20:30

14:30

11:30

05:30¹

03:30¹

00:00¹

FP2

22:00

23:00

00:00¹

 18:00

15:00

 09:00¹

07:00¹

 03:30¹

FP3

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

 10:30

04:30¹

 02:30¹

23:00
Quali

21:00

 22:00

23:00

17:00

14:00

 08:00¹

06:00¹

02:30¹

Race 

20:00

-

21:00

16:00

13:00

07:00¹

05:00¹

 01:30¹

2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in Mexico 

Friday 25th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:30 local time (extended session)

Saturday 26th October 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 -12:30 local time
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Sunday 27th October 2024

  • Race: 14:00 local time

2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 25th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:30 BST (extended session)

Saturday 26th October 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 BST

Sunday 27th October 2024

  • Race: 20:00 GMT

Please note that clocks move back one hour at 02:00 on Sunday morning as daylight saving ends in the UK

2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in Europe

Friday 25th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 CEST

Saturday 26th October 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:30 CEST (extended session)
  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 CET

Sunday 27th October 2024

  • Race: 21:00 CET

Please note that clocks move back one hour at 03:00 on Sunday morning as daylight saving ends in Europe

2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time) 

Friday 25th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 ET 
  • Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:30 ET (extended session)

Saturday 26th October 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 13:30 - 14:30 ET 
  • Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 ET 

Sunday 27th October 2024

  • Race: 16:00 ET

2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 25th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:30 PT (extended session)

Saturday 26th October 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 PT 

Sunday 27th October 2024

  • Race:  13:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 26th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 AEDT
  • Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:30 AEDT (extended session)

Sunday 27th October 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 04:30 - 05:30 AEDT
  • Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 AEDT

Monday 28th October 2024

  • Race: 07:00 AEDT

2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in Japan

Saturday 26th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:30 JST (extended session)

Sunday 27th October 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 JST 
  • Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 JST

Monday 28th October 2024

  • Race: 05:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in Africa

Friday 25th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 SAT / 21:30 - 22:30 EAT

Saturday 26th October 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:30 SAT / 01:00 - 02:30 EAT (extended session)
  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 SAT / 20:30 - 21:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 SAT / 00:00 - 01:00 EAT

Sunday 27th October 2024

  • Race: 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in India

Saturday 26th October 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 00:00 - 01:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 03:30 - 04:30 IST (extended session)
  • Free Practice 3: 23:00 - 00:00 IST

Sunday 27th October 2024

  • Qualifying: 02:30 - 03:30 IST

Monday 28th October 2024

  • Race: 01:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

