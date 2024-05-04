2024 F1 Miami GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Verstappen will start ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Miami Grand Prix grid: Verstappen on pole from Leclerc

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'27.241 2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'27.382 0.141 3 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'27.455 0.214 4 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'27.460 0.219 5 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'27.594 0.353 6 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'27.675 0.434 7 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'28.067 0.826 8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'28.107 0.866 9 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'28.146 0.905 10 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'28.192 0.951 11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.222 0.981 12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'28.324 1.083 13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'28.371 1.130 14 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'28.413 1.172 15 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.427 1.186 16 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'28.463 1.222 17 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'28.487 1.246 18 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'28.617 1.376 19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'28.619 1.378 20 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'28.824 1.583

What happened in Miami Grand Prix Q1?

Perez set the early pace at 1m27.772s before Verstappen improved to beat him with 1m27.689s.

Falling at the first hurdle were Valtteri Bottas (Sauber), Logan Sargeant (Williams), Daniel Ricciardo (RB – the sprint race hero who will start last due to a three-place grid penalty for a safety car infringement in China), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Zhou Guanyu (Sauber).

Miami GP Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Perez

What happened in Miami Grand Prix Q2?

Leclerc set the bar at 1m27.533s on his first flying lap of the session, 0.033s faster than Verstappen, while Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) jumped up to P3 on his second run.

Knocked out at this point were Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Alex Albon (Williams) and Fernando Alonso (Aston).

Miami GP Q2 results: Leclerc fastest from Verstappen

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'27.533 6 2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'27.566 0.033 6 3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'27.697 0.164 6 4 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'27.721 0.188 5 5 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'27.839 0.306 6 6 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'27.871 0.338 6 7 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1'27.941 0.408 6 8 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'28.095 0.562 6 9 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'28.167 0.634 6 10 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'28.200 0.667 6 11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.222 0.689 6 12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'28.324 0.791 6 13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'28.371 0.838 6 14 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'28.413 0.880 6 15 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'28.427 0.894 6

What happened in Miami Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Verstappen set the pace at 1m27.241s, 0.141s clear of Leclerc, with Sainz a further tenth away in third.

On the final runs, Verstappen was almost two tenths slower than his P1 time, while Leclerc was half a second off his previous pace. Perez improved to take P4, ahead of the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

George Russell (Mercedes) will start seventh ahead of Hamilton, who couldn’t replicate his Q2 form, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) and Yuki Tsunoda (RB).

Miami GP Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole