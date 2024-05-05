F1 Miami GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position as he chases his fifth win of the season, and third consecutive triumph in Miami.

What time does the Miami Grand Prix start?

The Miami GP will begin at 4pm local time (-4 GMT) at the Miami International Autodrome around the Hard Rock Stadium.

Date : Sunday, 05 May, 2024

: Sunday, 05 May, 2024 Start time: 20:00 GMT / 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST / 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 06:00 AEST (Monday) / 05:00 JST (Monday) / 01:30 IST (Monday)

2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEsT ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 16:30 17:30 18:30 12:30 09:30 02:30¹ 01:30¹ 22:00 Shootout 20:30 21:30 22:30 16:30 13:30 06:30¹ 05:30¹ 02:00¹ Sprint 16:00 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 02:00¹ 01:00¹ 21:30 Quali 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ Race 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹

How can I watch the Miami Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ABC

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent

India - FanCode

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Miami Grand Prix - Starting grid: