Formula 1 Miami GP

2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 heads to the United States for the sixth round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Miami Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

F1 makes its third visit to the Miami this weekend, as it continues to build on the success of the inaugural event in 2022.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the last two editions of the Miami GP and is once again the favourite for victory, with the RB20 proving to be near-unbeatable in 2024.

2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEsT

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

16:30

17:30

18:30

12:30

09:30

02:30¹

01:30¹

22:00

Shootout

20:30

21:30

22:30

 16:30

13:30

 06:30¹

05:30¹

 02:00¹

Sprint

16:00

17:00

18:00

12:00

 09:00

02:00¹

 01:00¹

21:30
Quali

20:00

21:00

22:00

16:00

13:00

 06:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

Race 

20:00

21:00

22:00

16:00

13:00

06:00¹

05:00¹

 01:30¹

2024 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 3rd May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 BST
  • Sprint shootout: 21:30 - 22:14 BST

Saturday 4th May 2024

  • Sprint: 17:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 BST

Sunday 5th May 2024

  • Race: 21:00 BST

2024 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Europe

Friday 3rd May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 CEST
  • Sprint shootout: 22:30 - 23:14 CEST

Saturday 4th May 2024

  • Sprint: 18:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 CEST

Sunday 5th May 2024

  • Race: 22:00 CEST

2024 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 3rd May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 ET 
  • Sprint shootout: 16:30 - 17:14 ET 

Saturday 4th May 2024

  • Sprint: 12:00 ET 
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 ET 

Sunday 5th May 2024

  • Race: 16:00 ET 

2024 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 3rd May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 09:30 - 10:30 PT
  • Sprint shootout: 13:30 - 14:14 PT

Saturday 4th May 2024

  • Sprint: 09:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 13:00 - 14:00 PT 

Sunday 5th May 2024

  • Race:  13:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 4th May 2024

  • Free Practice: 02:30 - 03:30 AEST
  • Sprint shootout: 06:30 - 07:14 AEST

Sunday 5th May 2024

  • Sprint: 02:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 AEST

Monday 6th May 2024

  • Race: 06:00 AEST

2024 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Japan

Saturday 4th May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 01:30 - 02:30 JST
  • Sprint shootout: 05:30 - 06:14 JST

Sunday 5th May 2024

  • Sprint: 01:00 JST 
  • Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 JST

Monday 6th May 2024

  • Race: 05:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Africa

Friday 3rd May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 SAT / 19:30 - 20:30 EAT
  • Sprint shootout: 22:30 - 23:14 SAT / 23:30 - 00:14¹ EAT 

Saturday 4th May 2024

  • Sprint: 18:00 SAT / 19:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 SAT / 23:00 - 00:00¹ EAT

Sunday 5th May 2024

  • Race: 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in India

Friday 3rd May 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 22:00 - 23:00 IST

Saturday 4th May 2024

  • Sprint shootout: 02:00 - 02:44 IST 
  • Sprint: 21:30 IST

Sunday 5th May 2024

  • Qualifying: 01:30 - 02:30 IST

Sunday 5th May 2024

  • Race: 01:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

