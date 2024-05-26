F1 Monaco GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
The 2024 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on 26 May. Here's how you can watch the eighth race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will start his home race from pole position, with McLaren's Oscar Piastri joining him on the front row.
Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and in-form Lando Norris (McLaren) will line up third and fourth respectively.
Reigning champion Max Verstappen will take the start from sixth on the grid after a difficult qualifying for the Red Bull driver.
What time does the Monaco Grand Prix start?
The Monaco GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Circuit de Monaco.
- Date: Sunday, 26 May, 2024
- Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch the Monaco Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ABC
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
1'10.270
|170.957
|2
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.154
1'10.424
|170.583
|3
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.248
1'10.518
|170.356
|4
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.272
1'10.542
|170.298
|5
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.273
1'10.543
|170.296
|6
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.297
1'10.567
|170.238
|7
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.351
1'10.621
|170.108
|8
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+0.588
1'10.858
|169.539
|9
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+0.678
1'10.948
|169.324
|10
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.041
1'11.311
|168.462
|11
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+1.015
1'11.285
|168.523
|12
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.212
1'11.482
|168.059
|13
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.293
1'11.563
|167.868
|14
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.749
1'12.019
|166.805
|15
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.750
1'12.020
|166.803
|16
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+1.790
1'12.060
|166.711
|17
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+2.242
1'12.512
|165.671
|18
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+2.758
1'13.028
|164.501
|19
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
|20
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
|View full results
