F1 Saudi Arabian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
The 2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place this Saturday on 9 March. Here's how you can watch the second race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.
Track overview at night
Shameem Fahath
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will once again start from pole position after topping Friday's qualifying session at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
His Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will line up alongside him in second.
Carlos Sainz will sit out the race after getting a surgery done for appendicitis, with his place in the second Ferrari to be taken over by reserve driver Oliver Bearman.
As with the Bahrain GP, the Saudi F1 race will also take place on Saturday.
What time does the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start?
The Saudi Arabian GP will begin at 8pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Saturday.
- Date: Saturday, 9 March 2024
- Start time: 20:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET / 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT / 04:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 02:00 JST (Sunday) / 22:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
lOCAL TIME
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
16:30
|
13:30
|
14:30
|
08:30
|
05:30
|
00:30¹
|
22:30
|
19:00
|
FP2
|
20:00
|
17:00
|
18:00
|12:00
|
09:00
|04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30
|
FP3
|
16:30
|
13:30
|
14:30
|
08:30
|05:30
|
00:30¹
|22:30
|
19:00
|Quali
|20:00
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
12:00
|
09:00
|04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|
22:30
|
Race
|
20:00
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
12:00
|
09:00
|
04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30
How can I watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN2
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
1'27.472
|254.097
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.319
1'27.791
|253.174
|3
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.335
1'27.807
|253.127
|4
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+0.374
1'27.846
|253.015
|5
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.617
1'28.089
|252.317
|6
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.660
1'28.132
|252.194
|7
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.844
1'28.316
|251.669
|8
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.988
1'28.460
|251.259
|9
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.075
1'28.547
|251.012
|10
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.100
1'28.572
|250.941
|11
|O. Bearman Ferrari
|38
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+1.170
1'28.642
|250.743
|12
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.508
1'28.980
|249.790
|13
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.548
1'29.020
|249.678
|14
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|
+1.553
1'29.025
|249.664
|15
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
|16
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
+1.707
1'29.179
|249.233
|17
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+2.003
1'29.475
|248.409
|18
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+2.007
1'29.479
|248.397
|19
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+2.054
1'29.526
|248.267
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|
|View full results
