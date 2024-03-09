All Series
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Saudi Arabian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

The 2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place this Saturday on 9 March. Here's how you can watch the second race of the 2024 F1 season on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Track overview at night

Track overview at night

Shameem Fahath

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will once again start from pole position after topping Friday's qualifying session at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

His Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will line up alongside him in second.

Carlos Sainz will sit out the race after getting a surgery done for appendicitis, with his place in the second Ferrari to be taken over by reserve driver Oliver Bearman.

As with the Bahrain GP, the Saudi F1 race will also take place on Saturday.

What time does the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start?

The Saudi Arabian GP will begin at 8pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Saturday.

  • Date: Saturday, 9 March 2024
  • Start time: 20:00 local time / 17:00 GMT  / 18:00 CET  / 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT  / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT  / 04:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 02:00 JST (Sunday) / 22:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

lOCAL TIME

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

16:30

13:30

14:30

08:30

05:30

00:30¹

22:30

19:00

FP2

20:00

17:00

18:00

 12:00

09:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

FP3

16:30

13:30

14:30

08:30

 05:30

00:30¹

 22:30

19:00
Quali 20:00

17:00

18:00

12:00

09:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

22:30

Race 

20:00

17:00

18:00

12:00

09:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

How can I watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

1
 - 
3
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'27.472

254.097
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.319

1'27.791

253.174
3 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.335

1'27.807

253.127
4 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.374

1'27.846

253.015
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.617

1'28.089

252.317
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.660

1'28.132

252.194
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.844

1'28.316

251.669
8 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.988

1'28.460

251.259
9 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+1.075

1'28.547

251.012
10 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.100

1'28.572

250.941
11 United Kingdom O. Bearman Ferrari 38 Ferrari Ferrari

+1.170

1'28.642

250.743
12 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.508

1'28.980

249.790
13 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.548

1'29.020

249.678
14 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.553

1'29.025

249.664
15 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

16 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.707

1'29.179

249.233
17 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+2.003

1'29.475

248.409
18 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+2.007

1'29.479

248.397
19 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+2.054

1'29.526

248.267
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

View full results

