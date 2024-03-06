2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 remains in the Middle East for the second round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on TV.
Fireworks light the sky at the end of the race
Max Verstappen started the 2024 F1 season in dominant fashion in Bahrain last weekend, shrugging off the civil war at Red Bull to take a dominant win ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez.
Verstappen is once again the favourite for victory at Jeddah, where he finished second to Perez last year.
As with last weekend's Sakhir event, the Saudi street race will take place on Saturday. The change has been made in account of the Ramadan, which starts on Sunday 10 March.
2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
lOCAL TIME
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
16:30
|
13:30
|
14:30
|
08:30
|
05:30
|
00:30¹
|
22:30
|
19:00
|
FP2
|
20:00
|
17:00
|
18:00
|12:00
|
09:00
|04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30
|
FP3
|
16:30
|
13:30
|
14:30
|
08:30
|05:30
|
00:30¹
|22:30
|
19:00
|Quali
|20:00
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
12:00
|
09:00
|04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|
22:30
|
Race
|
20:00
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
12:00
|
09:00
|
04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30
2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Saudi Arabia
Thursday 7th March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 16:30 - 17:30 local time
- Free Practice 2: 20:00 - 21:00 local time
Friday 8th March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 16:30 - 17:30 local time
- Qualifying: 20:00 - 21:00 local time
Saturday 9th March 2024
- Race: 20:00 local time
2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Thursday 7th March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 GMT
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 GMT
Friday 8th March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 13:30 - 14:30 GMT
- Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 GMT
Saturday 9th March 2024
- Race: 17:00 GMT
2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Europe
Thursday 7th March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 CET
- Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 CET
Friday 8th March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 14:30 - 15:30 CET
- Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 CET
Saturday 9th March 2024
- Race: 18:00 CET
2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Thursday 7th March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 08:30 - 09:30 ET
- Free Practice 2: 12:00 - 13:00 ET
Friday 8th March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 08:30 - 09:30 ET
- Qualifying: 12:00 - 13:00 ET
Saturday 9th March 2024
- Race: 12:00 ET
2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Thursday 7th March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 PT
Friday 8th March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 05:30 - 06:30 PT
- Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 PT
Saturday 9th March 2024
- Race: 09:00 PT
2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Australia
Friday 8th March 2024
- Free Practice: 00:30 - 01:30 AEDT
- Free Practice 2: 04:00 - 05:00 AEDT
Saturday 9th March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 00:30 - 01:30 AEDT
- Qualifying: 04:00 - 05:00 AEDT
Sunday 10th March 2024
- Race: 04:00 AEDT
2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Japan
Thursday 7th March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 22:30 - 23:30 JST
Friday 8th March 2024
- Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 JST
- Free Practice 3: 22:30 - 23:30 JST
Saturday 9th March 2024
- Qualifying: 02:00 - 03:00 JST
Sunday 10th March 2024
- Race: 02:00 JST
2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Africa
Thursday 7th March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 15:30 - 16:30 SAT / 16:30 - 17:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 19:00 - 20:00 SAT / 20:00 - 21:00 EAT
Friday 8th March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 SAT / 16:30 - 17:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 19:00 - 20:00 SAT / 20:00 - 21:00 EAT
Saturday 9th March 2024
- Race: 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT
2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in India
Thursday 7th March 2024
- Free Practice 1: 19:00 - 20:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 22:30 - 23:30 IST
Friday 8th March 2024
- Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 IST
- Qualifying: 22:30 - 23:30 IST
Saturday 9th March 2024
- Race: 22:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
