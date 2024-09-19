All Series

Formula 1 Singapore GP

2024 F1 Singapore Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 heads to the streets of Marina Bay this weekend for the 18th round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
107

Max Verstappen continues to lead the standings heading to Singapore, but his advantage has been slashed to 59 points by Lando Norris.

In the constructors' stake, McLaren has leapfrogged Red Bull following Oscar Piastri's victory in Azerbaijan last weekend.

2024 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

13:00

14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

 18:30

FP3

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

 02:30

19:30

 18:30

15:00
Quali

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2024 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in local time

Friday 20th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 21:00 - 22:00 local time

Saturday 21st September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 17:30 - 18:30 local time
  • Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 local time

Sunday 22nd September 2024

  • Race: 20:00 local time

2024 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 20th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 21st September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Sunday 22nd September 2024

  • Race: 13:00 BST

2024 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in Europe

Friday 20th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Saturday 21st September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Sunday 22nd September 2024

  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2024 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time) 

Friday 20th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 ET 
  • Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET 

Saturday 21st September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 05:30 - 06:30 ET 
  • Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET 

Sunday 22nd September 2024

  • Race: 08:00 ET

2024 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 20th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 02:30 - 03:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 21st September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 PT 

Sunday 22nd September 2024

  • Race:  05:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in Australia

Friday 20th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Saturday 21st September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 AEST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Sunday 22nd September 2024

  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2024 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in Japan

Friday 20th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 21st September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 JST 
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Sunday 22nd September 2024

  • Race: 21:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in Africa

Friday 20th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT 

Saturday 21st September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Sunday 22nd September 2024

  • Race: 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Singapore GP session timings in India

Friday 20th September 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST 

Saturday 21st September 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 15:00 - 16:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Sunday 22nd September 2024

  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
