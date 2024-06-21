All Series
Formula 1 Spanish GP

2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 heads to Barcelona this weekend for the 10th round of the 2024 season. Here's how you can watch the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, the rest of the field at the start

After a mixed run in the last few races, Red Bull is expected to surge back to the front in Barcelona, a track that plays into the strengths of the RB20. Max Verstappen has also won the last two editions of the Spanish GP with Red Bull.

2024 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30¹

 19:30

16:00
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2024 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 21st June 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 22nd June 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 23rd June 2024

  • Race: 14:00 BST

2024 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Europe

Friday 21st June 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST

Saturday 22nd June 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 23rd June 2024

  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2024 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time) 

Friday 21st June 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET 
  • Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET 

Saturday 22nd June 2024

  • Free Practice 06:30 - 07:30 ET 
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET 

Sunday 23rd June 2024

  • Race: 09:00 ET 

2024 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 21st June 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 PT

Saturday 22nd June 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 PT 

Sunday 23rd June 2024

  • Race:  09:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Australia

Friday 21st June 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST

Saturday 22nd June 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 20:30 AEST

Sunday 23rd June 2024

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2024 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Japan

Friday 21st June 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 22nd June 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST 
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 23rd June 2024

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Africa

Friday 21st June 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT 

Saturday 22nd June 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 23rd June 2024

  • Race: 15:00 SAT / 14:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in India

Friday 21st June 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 00:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST 

Saturday 22nd June 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 07:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 23rd June 2024

  • Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Rachit Thukral
