2024 F1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

Max Verstappen leads the drivers championship by 52 ponts as F1 returns from a month-long break, while McLaren has extended its advantage over Red Bull to 59 points in the manufacturers' standings.

2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 18th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 BST

Sprint qualifying: 22:30 - 23:14 BST

Saturday 19th October 2024

Sprint: 19:00 BST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 BST

Sunday 20th October 2024

Race: 20:00 BST

2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Europe

Friday 18th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 CEST

Sprint qualifying: 23:30 - 00:14 CEST

Saturday 19th October 2024

Sprint: 20:00 - 21:00 CEST

Sunday 20th October 2024

Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 CEST

Race: 21:00 CEST

2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 18th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 ET

Sprint qualifying: 17:30 - 18:14 ET

Saturday 19th October 2024

Sprint: 14:00 ET

Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 ET

Sunday 20th October 2024

Race: 15:00 ET

2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in the US (Central Time)

Friday 18th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 CT

Sprint qualifying: 16:30 - 17:14 CT

Saturday 19th October 2024

Sprint: 13:00 CT

Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 CT

Sunday 20th October 2024

Race: 14:00 CT

2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 18th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 PT

Sprint qualifying: 14:30 - 15:14 PT

Saturday 19th October 2024

Sprint: 11:00 PT

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 PT

Sunday 20th October 2024

Race: 12:00 PT

2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 19th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 AEDT

Sprint qualifying: 08:30 - 09:14 AEDT

Sunday 20th October 2024

Sprint: 05:00 AEDT

Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 AEDT

Monday 21st October 2024

Race: 06:00 AEDT

2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Japan

Saturday 19th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 02:30 - 03:30 JST

Sprint qualifying: 06:30 - 07:14 JST

Sunday 20th October 2024

Sprint: 03:00 JST

Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 JST

Monday 21st October 2024

Race: 04:00 JST

2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in Africa

Friday 18th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 SAT / 20:30 - 21:30 EAT

Sprint qualifying: 23:30 - 00:14 SAT

Saturday 19th October 2024

Sprint qualifying: 00:30 - 01:14 EAT

Sprint: 20:00 SAT / 21:00 EAT

Sunday 20th October 2024

Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 SAT / 01:00 - 02:00 EAT

Race: 21:00 SAT / 22:00 EAT

2024 Formula 1 United States GP session timings in India

Friday 18th October 2024

Free Practice 1: 23:00 - 00:00 IST

Saturday 19th October 2024

Sprint qualifying: 03:00 - 03:44 IST

Sprint: 23:30 IST

Sunday 20th October 2024

Qualifying: 03:30 - 04:30 IST

Monday 21st October 2024

Race: 00:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.