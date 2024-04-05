F1 Japanese GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Suzuka plays host to the fourth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 05-07 March. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix on TV on Saturday.
Max Verstappen set the pace for Red Bull in FP1, which was the only representative session on Friday, as he posted a time of 1m30.056s in his RB20.
Sergio Perez finished just under two tenths down in second, followed by Australian GP winner Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari.
Mercedes ended up a strong fourth and fifth, with George Russell leading team-mate Lewis Hamilton.
What time does qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix start?
The qualifying for the Japanese GP will begin at 3pm local time (+9 GMT) on Saturday.
- Date: Saturday, 6 April 2024
- Start time: 06:00 GMT / 07:00 BST / 08:00 CET / 08:00 SAT / 09:00 EAT / 02:00 ET / 23:00 PT (Friday) / 17:00 AEDT / 15:00 JST / 11:30 IST
2024 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEsT
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
02:30
|
03:30
|
04:30
|
22:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|
11:30
|
08:00
|
FP2
|
06:00
|
07:00
|
08:00
|02:00
|
23:00
|17:00
|
15:00
|11:30
|
FP3
|
02:30
|
03:30
|
04:30
|
22:30
|19:30
|
13:30
|11:30
|
08:00
|Quali
|
06:00
|
07:00
|
08:00
|
02:00
|
23:00
|17:00
|
15:00
|
11:30
|
Race
|
05:00
|
06:00
|
07:00
|
01:00
|
22:00
|
15:00
|
14:00
|10:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN2
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Suzuka throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.
Japanese GP - FP1 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|18
|
1'30.056
|232.135
|2
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|18
|
+0.181
1'30.237
|0.181
|231.669
|3
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|20
|
+0.213
1'30.269
|0.032
|231.587
|4
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|18
|
+0.474
1'30.530
|0.261
|230.920
|5
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|23
|
+0.487
1'30.543
|0.013
|230.886
|6
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|18
|
+0.502
1'30.558
|0.015
|230.848
|7
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|20
|
+0.543
1'30.599
|0.041
|230.744
|8
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|23
|
+1.109
1'31.165
|0.566
|229.311
|9
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|20
|
+1.174
1'31.230
|0.065
|229.148
|10
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|22
|
+1.184
1'31.240
|0.010
|229.123
|11
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|19
|
+1.879
1'31.935
|0.695
|227.391
|12
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|18
|
+1.887
1'31.943
|0.008
|227.371
|13
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|19
|
+1.902
1'31.958
|0.015
|227.334
|14
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|17
|
+1.998
1'32.054
|0.096
|227.097
|15
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|17
|
+1.999
1'32.055
|0.001
|227.094
|16
|A. Iwasa RB
|40
|RB
|Red Bull
|22
|
+2.047
1'32.103
|0.048
|226.976
|17
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|23
|
+2.221
1'32.277
|0.174
|226.548
|18
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|18
|
+2.582
1'32.638
|0.361
|225.665
|19
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|21
|
+2.747
1'32.803
|0.165
|225.264
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|10
|
+3.148
1'33.204
|0.401
|224.295
|View full results
Japanese GP - FP2 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|7
|
1'34.725
|220.693
|2
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.501
1'35.226
|0.501
|219.532
|3
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|4
|
+4.035
1'38.760
|3.534
|211.676
|4
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|8
|
+6.221
1'40.946
|2.186
|207.092
|5
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|9
|
+7.188
1'41.913
|0.967
|205.127
|6
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|3
|
+10.252
1'44.977
|3.064
|199.140
|7
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|3
|
+17.854
1'52.579
|7.602
|185.693
|8
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|3
|
+24.388
1'59.113
|6.534
|175.507
|9
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|4
|
+55.747
2'30.472
|31.359
|138.930
|10
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|7
|
|11
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|7
|
|12
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|5
|
|13
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|5
|
|14
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|0
|
|15
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|0
|
|16
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|0
|
|17
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|0
|
|18
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|0
|
|19
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|0
|
|20
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|0
|
|View full results
