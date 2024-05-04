F1 Miami GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Miami plays host to the sixth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 03-05 May. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix on TV.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen topped the sole practice session on Friday and is also the favourite for pole position on Saturday afternoon.
The Dutch driver won the previous two editions of the Miami GP in 2022 and '23.
What time does qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix start?
The qualifying for the Miami GP will begin at 4pm local time (-4 GMT) on Saturday at the Miami International Autodrome around the Hard Rock Stadium.
- Date: Saturday, 04 May, 2024
- Start time: 20:00 GMT / 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST / 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 06:00 AEST (Sunday) / 05:00 JST (Sunday) / 01:30 IST (Sunday)
2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEsT
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
16:30
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
12:30
|
09:30
|
02:30¹
|
01:30¹
|
22:00
|
Shootout
|
20:30
|
21:30
|
22:30
|16:30
|
13:30
|06:30¹
|
05:30¹
|02:00¹
|
Sprint
|
16:00
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
12:00
|09:00
|
02:00¹
|01:00¹
|
21:30
|Quali
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
22:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|06:00¹
|
05:00¹
|
01:30¹
|
Race
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
22:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|
06:00¹
|
05:00¹
|01:30¹
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Miami throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.
Miami GP - FP1 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|25
|
1'28.595
|219.913
|2
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.105
1'28.700
|0.105
|219.652
|3
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|24
|
+0.116
1'28.711
|0.011
|219.625
|4
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.189
1'28.784
|0.073
|219.444
|5
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.222
1'28.817
|0.033
|219.363
|6
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|23
|
+0.273
1'28.868
|0.051
|219.237
|7
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.417
1'29.012
|0.144
|218.882
|8
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|25
|
+0.461
1'29.056
|0.044
|218.774
|9
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|23
|
+0.568
1'29.163
|0.107
|218.512
|10
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|27
|
+0.580
1'29.175
|0.012
|218.482
|11
|D. Ricciardo RB
|3
|RB
|Red Bull
|27
|
+0.583
1'29.178
|0.003
|218.475
|12
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|26
|
+0.594
1'29.189
|0.011
|218.448
|13
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|25
|
+0.719
1'29.314
|0.125
|218.142
|14
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.798
1'29.393
|0.079
|217.949
|15
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|24
|
+0.850
1'29.445
|0.052
|217.823
|16
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|21
|
+0.900
1'29.495
|0.050
|217.701
|17
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|23
|
+1.041
1'29.636
|0.141
|217.359
|18
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|23
|
+1.296
1'29.891
|0.255
|216.742
|19
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|22
|
+1.428
1'30.023
|0.132
|216.424
|20
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|3
|
+3.504
1'32.099
|2.076
|211.546
|View full results
