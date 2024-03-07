All Series
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Jeddah plays host to the second round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 7-9 March. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Friday.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The F1 race in Saudi runs to a similar schedule to Bahrain, which means qualifying will take place a day earlier than usual on Friday.

What time does qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP will begin at 8pm local time (+3 GMT) on Friday.

  • Date: Friday, 8 March 2024
  • Start time: 20:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET / 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT / 04:00 AEDT (Saturday) / 02:00 JST (Saturday) / 22:30 IST 

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

lOCAL TIME

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

16:30

13:30

14:30

08:30

05:30

00:30¹

22:30

19:00

FP2

20:00

17:00

18:00

 12:00

09:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

FP3

16:30

13:30

14:30

08:30

 05:30

00:30¹

 22:30

19:00
Quali 20:00

17:00

18:00

12:00

09:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

22:30

Race 

20:00

17:00

18:00

12:00

09:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Jeddah throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.

Saudi Arabian GP - FP1 results:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 24

1'29.659

247.899
2 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 24

+0.186

1'29.845

0.186 247.386
3 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.209

1'29.868

0.023 247.322
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 23

+0.280

1'29.939

0.071 247.127
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 24

+0.371

1'30.030

0.091 246.877
6 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 24

+0.505

1'30.164

0.134 246.510
7 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 26

+0.572

1'30.231

0.067 246.327
8 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 21

+0.577

1'30.236

0.005 246.314
9 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 18

+0.921

1'30.580

0.344 245.378
10 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 26

+1.088

1'30.747

0.167 244.927
11 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 26

+1.124

1'30.783

0.036 244.829
12 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 25

+1.258

1'30.917

0.134 244.469
13 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 27

+1.286

1'30.945

0.028 244.393
14 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 27

+1.307

1'30.966

0.021 244.337
15 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 22

+1.318

1'30.977

0.011 244.307
16 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 25

+1.377

1'31.036

0.059 244.149
17 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 25

+1.387

1'31.046

0.010 244.122
18 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 24

+1.472

1'31.131

0.085 243.895
19 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 19

+1.752

1'31.411

0.280 243.147
20 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 18

+1.918

1'31.577

0.166 242.707
View full results

Saudi Arabian GP - FP2 results:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 28

1'28.827

250.221
2 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 24

+0.230

1'29.057

0.230 249.574
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 27

+0.331

1'29.158

0.101 249.292
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.353

1'29.180

0.022 249.230
5 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 27

+0.473

1'29.300

0.120 248.895
6 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 27

+0.509

1'29.336

0.036 248.795
7 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+0.628

1'29.455

0.119 248.464
8 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 22

+0.677

1'29.504

0.049 248.328
9 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 29

+0.701

1'29.528

0.024 248.261
10 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 27

+0.767

1'29.594

0.066 248.079
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 28

+0.839

1'29.666

0.072 247.879
12 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 23

+0.931

1'29.758

0.092 247.625
13 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 27

+0.950

1'29.777

0.019 247.573
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 28

+0.962

1'29.789

0.012 247.540
15 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 27

+1.074

1'29.901

0.112 247.231
16 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 27

+1.107

1'29.934

0.033 247.141
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 24

+1.158

1'29.985

0.051 247.001
18 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 26

+1.250

1'30.077

0.092 246.748
19 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 29

+1.261

1'30.088

0.011 246.718
20 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 27

+1.326

1'30.153

0.065 246.540
View full results

