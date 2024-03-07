F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel

The F1 race in Saudi runs to a similar schedule to Bahrain, which means qualifying will take place a day earlier than usual on Friday.

What time does qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP will begin at 8pm local time (+3 GMT) on Friday.

Date : Friday, 8 March 2024

: Friday, 8 March 2024 Start time: 20:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET / 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT / 04:00 AEDT (Saturday) / 02:00 JST (Saturday) / 22:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session lOCAL TIME GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 16:30 13:30 14:30 08:30 05:30 00:30¹ 22:30 19:00 FP2 20:00 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 FP3 16:30 13:30 14:30 08:30 05:30 00:30¹ 22:30 19:00 Quali 20:00 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 Race 20:00 17:00 18:00 12:00 09:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent

India - FanCode

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Jeddah throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.

