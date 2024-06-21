All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Spanish GP

F1 Spanish GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel

Barcelona plays host to the 10th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 21-23 June. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24

Lewis Hamilton set the pace for Mercedes in Friday practice, narrowly beating the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz by 0.022s.

Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly put McLaren and Alpine third and fourth respectively, while pre-round favourite Max Verstappen was fourth in the lead Red Bull.

What time does qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix start?

The qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix will begin at 4pm local time (+2  GMT) on Saturday at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. 

  • Date: Saturday, 22 June, 2024
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST  

2024 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30¹

 19:30

16:00
Quali

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Estonia: Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay 
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN Network
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
  • India - FanCode
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Barcelona throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Spanish GP - FP1 results:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 27

1'14.228

225.860
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 27

+0.024

1'14.252

0.024 225.787
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 31

+0.344

1'14.572

0.320 224.818
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 31

+0.386

1'14.614

0.042 224.692
5 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 28

+0.464

1'14.692

0.078 224.457
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 29

+0.639

1'14.867

0.175 223.933
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 28

+0.683

1'14.911

0.044 223.801
8 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 30

+0.858

1'15.086

0.175 223.279
9 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 26

+0.994

1'15.222

0.136 222.876
10 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 25

+1.189

1'15.417

0.195 222.300
11 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+1.206

1'15.434

0.017 222.249
12 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 24

+1.244

1'15.472

0.038 222.138
13 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 21

+1.256

1'15.484

0.012 222.102
14 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 28

+1.284

1'15.512

0.028 222.020
15 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 30

+1.352

1'15.580

0.068 221.820
16 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 24

+1.388

1'15.616

0.036 221.714
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 30

+1.416

1'15.644

0.028 221.632
18 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 25

+1.524

1'15.752

0.108 221.316
19 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 50 Haas Ferrari 29

+1.637

1'15.865

0.113 220.987
20 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 21

+1.688

1'15.916

0.051 220.838
View full results

Spanish GP - FP2 results:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 28

1'13.264

228.832
2 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 30

+0.022

1'13.286

0.022 228.764
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 31

+0.055

1'13.319

0.033 228.661
4 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 27

+0.179

1'13.443

0.124 228.274
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 29

+0.240

1'13.504

0.061 228.085
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 22

+0.333

1'13.597

0.093 227.797
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 28

+0.358

1'13.622

0.025 227.719
8 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 28

+0.458

1'13.722

0.100 227.411
9 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 30

+0.502

1'13.766

0.044 227.275
10 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 30

+0.660

1'13.924

0.158 226.789
11 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 32

+0.757

1'14.021

0.097 226.492
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 29

+0.789

1'14.053

0.032 226.394
13 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.817

1'14.081

0.028 226.309
14 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 28

+0.827

1'14.091

0.010 226.278
15 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 31

+0.947

1'14.211

0.120 225.912
16 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 29

+0.993

1'14.257

0.046 225.772
17 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 21

+1.081

1'14.345

0.088 225.505
18 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 28

+1.138

1'14.402

0.057 225.332
19 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 34

+1.543

1'14.807

0.405 224.112
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 33

+1.806

1'15.070

0.263 223.327
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Spanish GP: Hamilton fastest in FP2 over Sainz, Norris
Next article What we learned from Friday practice at the 2024 F1 Spanish GP

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Vanthoor claims Kubica pushed him off on purpose in race-ending Le Mans clash

Vanthoor claims Kubica pushed him off on purpose in race-ending Le Mans clash

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Vanthoor claims Kubica pushed him off on purpose in race-ending Le Mans clash
2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview

2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1
Spanish GP
2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

Malukas qualifies 12th at Laguna Seca for first race back from injury

Malukas qualifies 12th at Laguna Seca for first race back from injury

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca
Malukas qualifies 12th at Laguna Seca for first race back from injury
WRC adds Paraguay to 2025 calendar in multi-year deal

WRC adds Paraguay to 2025 calendar in multi-year deal

WRC WRC
Rally Poland
WRC adds Paraguay to 2025 calendar in multi-year deal
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou edges Kirkwood to pole by 0.073s

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou edges Kirkwood to pole by 0.073s

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Palou edges Kirkwood to pole by 0.073s
NASCAR Xfinity NHMS: Bell wins in overtime with last-lap pass

NASCAR Xfinity NHMS: Bell wins in overtime with last-lap pass

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
New Hampshire
NASCAR Xfinity NHMS: Bell wins in overtime with last-lap pass

Prime

Discover prime content
Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1

Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1

Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1
Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off

Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia