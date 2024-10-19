F1 United States GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, channel
Austin plays host to the 18th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season on 18-20 October. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the United States Grand Prix on TV.
As per the new-for-2024 sprint format, qualifying will take place on Saturday afternoon, a few hours after the half-distance race.
For reference, Max Verstappen set the fastest time for Red Bull in the sprint qualifying on Friday, while Lando Norris finished fourth.
What time does qualifying for the United States Grand Prix start?
The qualifying for the United States Grand Prix will begin at 5pm local time (-5 GMT) on Saturday at the Circuit of the Americas.
- Date: Saturday, 19 October 2024
- Start time: 22:00 GMT / 23:00 BST / 00:00 CEST (Sunday) / 00:00 SAT (Sunday) / 01:00 EAT (Sunday) / 18:00 ET / 17:00 CT / 15:00 PT / 09:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 07:00 JST (Sunday) / 03:30 IST (Sunday)
2024 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|
10:30
|
04:30¹
|
02:30¹
|
23:00
|
Sprint quali
|
21:30
|
22:30
|
23:30
|17:30
|
14:30
|08:30¹
|
06:30¹
|03:00¹
|
Sprint
|
18:00
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
14:00
|11:00
|
05:00¹
|03:00¹
|
23:30
|Quali
|
22:00
|
23:00
|
00:00¹
|
18:00
|
15:00
|09:00¹
|
07:00¹
|
03:30¹
|
Race
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
15:00
|
12:00
|
06:00¹
|
04:00¹
|00:30¹
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Estonia: Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN Network
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent
- India - FanCode
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Austin throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.
US GP - FP1 results:
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|25
|
1'33.602
|212.033
|2
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|27
|
+0.021
1'33.623
|0.021
|211.986
|3
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|23
|
+0.253
1'33.855
|0.232
|211.462
|4
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.266
1'33.868
|0.013
|211.433
|5
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.306
1'33.908
|0.040
|211.343
|6
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|22
|
+0.361
1'33.963
|0.055
|211.219
|7
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|27
|
+0.491
1'34.093
|0.130
|210.927
|8
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|24
|
+0.494
1'34.096
|0.003
|210.920
|9
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|24
|
+0.510
1'34.112
|0.016
|210.884
|10
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|20
|
+0.711
1'34.313
|0.201
|210.435
|11
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|24
|
+0.762
1'34.364
|0.051
|210.321
|12
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|24
|
+0.773
1'34.375
|0.011
|210.297
|13
|L. Lawson RB
|30
|RB
|Red Bull
|28
|
+0.841
1'34.443
|0.068
|210.145
|14
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|26
|
+1.016
1'34.618
|0.175
|209.757
|15
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|24
|
+1.017
1'34.619
|0.001
|209.754
|16
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|24
|
+1.036
1'34.638
|0.019
|209.712
|17
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|24
|
+1.204
1'34.806
|0.168
|209.341
|18
|V. Bottas Sauber
|77
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|26
|
+1.439
1'35.041
|0.235
|208.823
|19
|F. Colapinto Williams
|43
|Williams
|Mercedes
|27
|
+1.646
1'35.248
|0.207
|208.369
|20
|Z. Guanyu Sauber
|24
|Sauber
|Ferrari
|15
|
+3.617
1'37.219
|1.971
|204.145
|View full results
