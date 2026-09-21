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2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin sets timeline for Formula 1 race seat

Mercedes F1 development driver Doriane Pin has set her sights on securing a Formula 1 race seat within the next five years

Lydia Mee
Published:
Doriane Pin, Mercedes

Doriane Pin, Mercedes

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

Mercedes Formula 1 development driver Doriane Pin has set a five-year target to secure a race seat on the F1 grid.

Speaking in a recent Mercedes In Convo With Kids interview, the French driver confirmed her long-term career goals and her belief that female drivers can reach the championship. When asked where she sees herself in five years' time, Pin responded directly: "In Formula 1.

"That would be cool. It will open some doors to all the girls that want to be a Formula 1 driver."

After winning the F1 Academy championship in 2025, Pin signed as a development driver for the Brackley outfit and became the first woman to drive a Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone in April 2026, testing the W12 from the 2021 season.

Alongside her F1 duties, the 22-year-old driver serves as a development driver for Peugeot in the World Endurance Championship and Citroën in Formula E. She also competes in the Le Mans Prototype 2 Pro-Am class of the European Le Mans Series for the Duqueine Team.

Pin is passionate about increasing diversity and inclusivity in the motorsport industry.

Doriane Pin, Mercedes

Doriane Pin, Mercedes

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

"Diversity, in general," she said about one thing she would change about the world. "So in sports and outside of sports, I think we need more diversity.

"So more opportunities for everyone. Especially with my experience in a male-dominated sport like motorsport. So it would be good if we had a lot of women also in Formula 1."

Should Pin reach F1, she would follow a small group of female drivers who have driven modern-era F1 machinery. F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff drove in official free practice sessions for Williams in 2014, becoming the first woman to participate in a grand prix weekend in 22 years.

More recently, Aston Martin ambassador Jessica Hawkins completed a 26-lap test in the AMR21 at the Hungaroring in September 2023.

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