2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin sets timeline for Formula 1 race seat
Mercedes F1 development driver Doriane Pin has set her sights on securing a Formula 1 race seat within the next five years
Doriane Pin, Mercedes
Photo by: Mercedes AMG
Mercedes Formula 1 development driver Doriane Pin has set a five-year target to secure a race seat on the F1 grid.
Speaking in a recent Mercedes In Convo With Kids interview, the French driver confirmed her long-term career goals and her belief that female drivers can reach the championship. When asked where she sees herself in five years' time, Pin responded directly: "In Formula 1.
"That would be cool. It will open some doors to all the girls that want to be a Formula 1 driver."
After winning the F1 Academy championship in 2025, Pin signed as a development driver for the Brackley outfit and became the first woman to drive a Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone in April 2026, testing the W12 from the 2021 season.
Alongside her F1 duties, the 22-year-old driver serves as a development driver for Peugeot in the World Endurance Championship and Citroën in Formula E. She also competes in the Le Mans Prototype 2 Pro-Am class of the European Le Mans Series for the Duqueine Team.
Pin is passionate about increasing diversity and inclusivity in the motorsport industry.
Doriane Pin, Mercedes
Photo by: Mercedes AMG
"Diversity, in general," she said about one thing she would change about the world. "So in sports and outside of sports, I think we need more diversity.
"So more opportunities for everyone. Especially with my experience in a male-dominated sport like motorsport. So it would be good if we had a lot of women also in Formula 1."
Should Pin reach F1, she would follow a small group of female drivers who have driven modern-era F1 machinery. F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff drove in official free practice sessions for Williams in 2014, becoming the first woman to participate in a grand prix weekend in 22 years.
More recently, Aston Martin ambassador Jessica Hawkins completed a 26-lap test in the AMR21 at the Hungaroring in September 2023.
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