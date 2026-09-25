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How George Russell claimed his career-best pole margin in F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
How George Russell claimed his career-best pole margin in F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying

George Russell's "biggest threat" in Azerbaijan GP: Max Verstappen or Kimi Antonelli?

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George Russell's "biggest threat" in Azerbaijan GP: Max Verstappen or Kimi Antonelli?

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Starting grid for the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

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Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
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NASCAR Cup's wildest modern fights

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Kimi Antonelli angry at himself for Baku crash: "I need to do a much better job"

Formula 1
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Jamie Chadwick points to 'Kimi Antonelli of old' after Baku qualifying mistake

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Formula 1
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Results
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Starting grid for the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

George Russell took pole position in qualifying for the 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Check out the starting grid for the race, pending official confirmation by the FIA

Basile Davoine
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

*The Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have been sent to the back of the grid after multiple power unit component changes

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 


 

 Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)

 1

 

 

 George Russell
(Mercedes)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 


 

 Isack Hadjar
(Red Bull)

 3

 

 

 Oscar Piastri
(McLaren)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 


 

 Lewis Hamilton
(Ferrari)

 5

 

 

 Lando Norris
(McLaren)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 


 

 Max Verstappen
(Red Bull)

 7

 

 

 Pierre Gasly
(Alpine)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 


 

 Franco Colapinto
(Alpine)

 9

 

 

 Carlos Sainz
(Williams)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 


 

 Liam Lawson
(Racing Bulls)

 11

 

 

 Oliver Bearman
(Haas)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 


 

 Esteban Ocon
(Haas)

 13

 

 

 Alexander Albon
(Williams)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 


 

 Kimi Antonelli
(Mercedes)

 15

 

 

 Arvid Lindblad
(Racing Bulls)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 


 

 Nico Hülkenberg
(Audi)

 17

 

 

 Gabriel Bortoleto
(Audi)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 


 

 Valtteri Bottas
(Cadillac)

 19

 

 

 Sergio Pérez
(Cadillac)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22

 

 

 


 

 Lance Stroll (P)
(Aston Martin)

 21

 

 

Fernando Alonso (P)
(Aston Martin)



 

 

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How George Russell claimed his career-best pole margin in F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying

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How George Russell claimed his career-best pole margin in F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying

George Russell's "biggest threat" in Azerbaijan GP: Max Verstappen or Kimi Antonelli?

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