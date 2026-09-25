Starting grid for the 2026 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
George Russell took pole position in qualifying for the 2026 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Check out the starting grid for the race, pending official confirmation by the FIA
*The Aston Martins of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have been sent to the back of the grid after multiple power unit component changes
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2
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|1
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4
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Isack Hadjar
|3
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6
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Lewis Hamilton
|5
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Lando Norris
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8
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Max Verstappen
|7
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10
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Franco Colapinto
|9
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12
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|11
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Oliver Bearman
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14
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Esteban Ocon
|13
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Alexander Albon
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16
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Kimi Antonelli
|15
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Arvid Lindblad
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18
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Nico Hülkenberg
|17
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Gabriel Bortoleto
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20
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Valtteri Bottas
|19
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Sergio Pérez
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22
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Lance Stroll (P)
|21
|
Fernando Alonso (P)
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