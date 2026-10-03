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Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Starting grid for the 2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) took pole position after qualifying for the 2026 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix, held in Malaysia at the Sepang circuit. See the provisional starting grid, pending its final validation by the FIA.

Basile Davoine
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
  • Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) is handed a 5-place penalty for using a new power unit element outside his allocation.
  • Franco Colapinto (Alpine) is handed a 15-place penalty: 5 for the collision he caused in Baku, 10 for using a new V6 outside his allocation.
  • Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) is handed a 30-place penalty for using several new power unit elements outside his allocation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 


 

 Lewis Hamilton
(Ferrari)

 1

 

 

 Max Verstappen
(Red Bull)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 


 

 Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)

 3

 

 

 Kimi Antonelli
(Mercedes)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 


 

 Oscar Piastri
(McLaren)

 5

 

 

 Lando Norris
(McLaren)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 


 

 Isack Hadjar (P) +5 
(Red Bull)

 7

 

 

 George Russell
(Mercedes)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 


 

 Gabriel Bortoleto
(Audi)

 9

 

 

 Pierre Gasly
(Alpine)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 


 

 Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin)

 11

 

 

 Liam Lawson
(Racing Bulls)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 


 

 Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin)

 13

 

 

 Carlos Sainz
(Williams)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 


 

 Oliver Bearman
(Haas)

 15

 

 

 Nico Hülkenberg
(Audi)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 


 

 Alexander Albon
(Williams)

 17

 

 

 Esteban Ocon
(Haas)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 


 

 Sergio Pérez
(Cadillac)

 19

 

 

 Valtteri Bottas
(Cadillac)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22

 

 

 


 

 Arvid Lindblad (P) +30
(Racing Bulls)

 21

 

 

 Franco Colapinto (P) +15
(Alpine)



 

 

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