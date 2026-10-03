Starting grid for the 2026 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) took pole position after qualifying for the 2026 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix, held in Malaysia at the Sepang circuit. See the provisional starting grid, pending its final validation by the FIA.
- Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) is handed a 5-place penalty for using a new power unit element outside his allocation.
- Franco Colapinto (Alpine) is handed a 15-place penalty: 5 for the collision he caused in Baku, 10 for using a new V6 outside his allocation.
- Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) is handed a 30-place penalty for using several new power unit elements outside his allocation.
|
2
|
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|
4
|
Charles Leclerc
|3
|
Kimi Antonelli
|
6
|
|5
|
Lando Norris
|
8
|
Isack Hadjar (P) +5
|7
|
George Russell
|
10
|
|9
|
Pierre Gasly
|
12
|
Fernando Alonso
|11
|
Liam Lawson
|
14
|
Lance Stroll
|13
|
|
16
|
Oliver Bearman
|15
|
Nico Hülkenberg
|
18
|
Alexander Albon
|17
|
Esteban Ocon
|
20
|
Sergio Pérez
|19
|
Valtteri Bottas
|
22
|
Arvid Lindblad (P) +30
|21
|
Franco Colapinto (P) +15
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Diogo Moreira talks down Japanese GP hopes after 'lucky' sprint podium
Why Mercedes' Bahrain GP upgrade is still a "big question mark"
Lando Norris frustrated by engine issue that cost him in Sepang qualifying
How drivers waiting in the wings can still make their presence count in F1
How drivers waiting in the wings can still make their presence count in F1
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Bahrain GP in Malaysia
The hidden F1 performance differentiator nobody is talking about in 2026
As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments