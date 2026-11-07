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Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

2026 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix starting grid

Lando Norris took pole position after qualifying for the 2026 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix. Discover the provisional starting grid, pending its final validation by the FIA

Basile Davoine

Edited: Nov 7, 2026, 8:47 PM

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1

Lando Norris

(McLaren)

2

Kimi Antonelli

(Mercedes)

3

Liam Lawson

(Racing Bulls)

4

Nico Hülkenberg

(Audi)

5

Isack Hadjar

(Red Bull)

6

Oliver Bearman

(Haas)

7

George Russell (P) +5

(Mercedes)

8

Fernando Alonso

(Aston Martin)

9

Alexander Albon

(Williams)

10

Oscar Piastri

(McLaren)

11

Rafael Câmara

(Haas)

12

Arvid Lindblad

(Racing Bulls)

13

Carlos Sainz

(Williams)

14

Charles Leclerc (P) +10

(Ferrari)

15

Franco Colapinto

(Alpine)

16

Pierre Gasly

(Alpine)

17

Lance Stroll

(Aston Martin)

18

Valtteri Bottas

(Cadillac)

19

Gabriel Bortoleto

(Audi)

20

Max Verstappen (P)

(Red Bull)

21

Sergio Pérez (P)

(Cadillac)

22

Lewis Hamilton (P)

(Ferrari)

George Russell, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have been penalised for power unit component changes.

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