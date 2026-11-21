Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid

Max Verstappen took pole position after qualifying for the 2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Check out the provisional starting grid, pending its final validation by the FIA.

Basile Davoine

Edited: Nov 21, 2026, 5:43 AM

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2

George Russell

(Mercedes)

1

Max Verstappen

(Red Bull)

4

Isack Hadjar

(Red Bull)

3

Lando Norris

(McLaren)

6

Kimi Antonelli (P) +5

(Mercedes)

5

Arvid Lindblad

(Racing Bulls)

8

Pierre Gasly

(Alpine)

7

Liam Lawson

(Racing Bulls)

10

Charles Leclerc

(Ferrari)

9

Franco Colapinto

(Alpine)

12

Nico Hülkenberg

(Audi)

11

Lewis Hamilton

(Ferrari)

14

Alexander Albon

(Williams)

13

Gabriel Bortoleto

(Audi)

16

Sergio Pérez

(Cadillac)

15

Rafael Câmara

(Haas)

18

Fernando Alonso

(Aston Martin)

17

Oscar Piastri (P) +10

(McLaren)

20

Carlos Sainz (P) +10

(Williams)

19

Valtteri Bottas

(Cadillac)

22

Oliver Bearman (P) +35

(Haas)

21

Lance Stroll (P) +10

(Aston Martin)

*Kimi Antonelli, Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz, Lance Stroll and Oliver Bearman have been penalised for power unit component changes.

Photos from F1 Las Vegas GP - Saturday





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos





Las Vegas GP - Saturday, in photos

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Previous article F1 Las Vegas GP: Kimi Antonelli quickest but Max Verstappen on pole, Ferraris out in Q2

Next article Toto Wolff wants answers after George Russell misses Vegas pole despite “ideal” final-lap position

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