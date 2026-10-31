Formula 1 Mexican GP

2026 F1 Mexico Grand Prix starting grid

Lewis Hamilton took pole position in qualifying for the 2026 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix. Here's the provisional starting grid, pending its final validation by the FIA

Basile Davoine

Edited: Oct 31, 2026, 10:32 PM

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

1

Lewis Hamilton
(Ferrari)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

George Russell
(Mercedes)

3

Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

Kimi Antonelli
(Mercedes)

5

Max Verstappen (P) +1
(Red Bull)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

Lando Norris
(McLaren)

7

Isack Hadjar
(Red Bull)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

 

Arvid Lindblad
(Racing Bulls)

9

Liam Lawson (P) +1
(Racing Bulls)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

Pierre Gasly
(Alpine)

11

Nico Hülkenberg
(Audi)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

 

Franco Colapinto
(Alpine)

13

Oscar Piastri
(McLaren)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

 

Gabriel Bortoleto
(Audi)

15

Oliver Bearman
(Haas)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

 

Carlos Sainz
(Williams)

17

Alexander Albon
(Williams)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

 

Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin)

19

Japan Ryo Hirakawa
(Haas)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin)

21

Sergio Pérez
(Cadillac)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

 

Valtteri Bottas
(Cadillac)

*Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson were handed a one-place penalty after their clash in FP2

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Previous article F1 Mexico GP: Lewis Hamilton beats George Russell and Charles Leclerc to pole

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