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Formula 1 Qatar GP
2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix starting grid
George Russell claimed pole position after qualifying for the 2026 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix. Discover the provisional starting grid, pending its final validation by the FIA
Basile Davoine
Published: Nov 29, 2026, 7:30 AM
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1
George Russell
(Mercedes)
2
Kimi Antonelli
(Mercedes)
3
Lando Norris
(McLaren)
4
Oscar Piastri
(McLaren)
5
Isack Hadjar
(Red Bull)
6
Max Verstappen
(Red Bull)
7
Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)
8
Arvid Lindblad
(Racing Bulls)
9
Lewis Hamilton
(Ferrari)
10
Liam Lawson
(Racing Bulls)
11
Oliver Bearman
(Haas)
12
Pierre Gasly
(Alpine)
13
Gabriel Bortoleto
(Audi)
14
Franco Colapinto
(Alpine)
15
Nico Hülkenberg
(Audi)
16
Carlos Sainz
(Williams)
17
Alexander Albon
(Williams)
18
Rafael Câmara (P) +3
(Haas)
19
Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin)
20
Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin)
21
Valtteri Bottas
(Cadillac)
22
Sergio Pérez (P) +5
(Cadillac)
*Sergio Perez is handed a five-place penalty after a collision with Rafael Camara in Las Vegas
*Rafael Camara is handed a three-place penalty after impeding Gabriel Bortoleto in Q2
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