Results

Formula 1 Qatar GP

2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix starting grid

George Russell claimed pole position after qualifying for the 2026 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix. Discover the provisional starting grid, pending its final validation by the FIA

Basile Davoine

Published: Nov 29, 2026, 7:30 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

1

George Russell

(Mercedes)

2

Kimi Antonelli

(Mercedes)

3

Lando Norris

(McLaren)

4

Oscar Piastri

(McLaren)

5

Isack Hadjar

(Red Bull)

6

Max Verstappen

(Red Bull)

7

Charles Leclerc

(Ferrari)

8

Arvid Lindblad

(Racing Bulls)

9

Lewis Hamilton

(Ferrari)

10

Liam Lawson

(Racing Bulls)

11

Oliver Bearman

(Haas)

12

Pierre Gasly

(Alpine)

13

Gabriel Bortoleto

(Audi)

14

Franco Colapinto

(Alpine)

15

Nico Hülkenberg

(Audi)

16

Carlos Sainz

(Williams)

17

Alexander Albon

(Williams)

18

Rafael Câmara (P) +3

(Haas)

19

Fernando Alonso

(Aston Martin)

20

Lance Stroll

(Aston Martin)

21

Valtteri Bottas

(Cadillac)

22

Sergio Pérez (P) +5

(Cadillac)

*Sergio Perez is handed a five-place penalty after a collision with Rafael Camara in Las Vegas

*Rafael Camara is handed a three-place penalty after impeding Gabriel Bortoleto in Q2

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article "A message to the paddock" – McLaren’s theory on Mercedes' frightening pace in Qatar

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Basile Davoine





2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid



Formula 1



Formula 1



Las Vegas GP



2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid





2026 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix starting grid



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



2026 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix starting grid





Sebastien Buemi ahead of 15th Le Mans 24 Hours start: "No victory erases 2016”



WEC



24 Hours of Le Mans



Sebastien Buemi ahead of 15th Le Mans 24 Hours start: "No victory erases 2016”

Latest news





2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix starting grid



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Qatar GP



3 min



2026 F1 Qatar Grand Prix starting grid





Live: Watch the third round of WSK Final Cup from Viterbo



Kart



Kart Kart 33 min



Live: Watch the third round of WSK Final Cup from Viterbo





"A message to the paddock" – McLaren’s theory on Mercedes' frightening pace in Qatar



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Qatar GP



5 h



"A message to the paddock" – McLaren’s theory on Mercedes' frightening pace in Qatar





Ferrari floored by poor Qatar GP pace: "We're closer to Racing Bulls than to Red Bull"



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Qatar GP



9 h



Ferrari floored by poor Qatar GP pace: "We're closer to Racing Bulls than to Red Bull"

Feature

Discover prime content





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Qatar GP



Formula 1



Qatar GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Qatar GP





The two debates at the heart of F1’s overtaking quandary



Formula 1



Qatar GP



By Stuart Codling



The two debates at the heart of F1’s overtaking quandary





This is a golden opportunity for F1 and the FIA to nail its 2030 rules



Formula 1



Qatar GP



By Filip Cleeren



This is a golden opportunity for F1 and the FIA to nail its 2030 rules





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1990s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1990s

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe