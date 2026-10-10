Starting grid for the 2026 F1 Singapore GP
Max Verstappen took pole position after qualifying for the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Check out the provisional starting grid, pending its final validation by the FIA.
- George Russell (Mercedes) has been given a 40-place penalty for changing several engine components outside the quota.
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