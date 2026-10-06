2026 Singapore Grand Prix: Guide to schedule, driver meet-ups, and race week parties
From driver meet-and-greets and team pop-ups to race-week parties and the full sprint schedule, here’s your complete guide to the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix week
George Russell, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W16, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB21, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL39 Mercedes
Photo by: Clive Rose / Formula 1 via Getty Images
Outside the Paddock
Motorsport culture beyond the track. Driver lifestyle, fashion, travel, design and the stories that make racing more than a sport.
Singapore in October means the floodlights are being illuminated at Marina Bay for Formula 1, and this year the city is pushing hard to give fans everything they need to have an unforgettable experience. While the race weekend begins on Friday, 9 October, the festivities begin much sooner.
Drivers will meet fans in malls, hotels and bars around the areas of Orchard Road, Clarke Quay, and Sentosa, and there are lots of other pop-ups and parties for F1 fans to sink their teeth into. If you're flying in to Singapore this week for the F1 or just want to know when and where to meet your favourite drivers, here's everything you need to know.
When does the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix take place?
For the first time in the history of the Singapore Grand Prix, it's a sprint weekend. This changes up what the weekend looks like for fans, with Friday boasting just one practice session before sprint qualifying. Saturday enjoys the sprint race followed by qualifying for the grand prix, and Sunday will host the main race.
Here's the full breakdown in local time:
- Free Practice 1: Friday, 9 October, 4:30pm–5:30pm
- Sprint Qualifying: Friday, 9 October, 8:30pm–9:14pm
- Sprint Race: Saturday, 10 October, 5:00pm–5:30pm
- Grand Prix Qualifying: Saturday, 10 October, 9:00pm–10:00pm
- Grand Prix (62 laps, 4.927km circuit): Sunday, 11 October, 8:00pm–10:00pm
- Drivers' Parade: Sunday, 11 October, 6:00pm–6:30pm
- National Anthem: Sunday, 11 October, 7:44pm–7:46pm, ahead of lights out
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images
Where to meet the drivers before race day
The drivers will be spread across the area, so make sure to plan accordingly.
October 6:
- Alex Albon, Quadrant Pop-up, 7:30pm - Bugis+ Atrium Level 2, 201 Victoria Street
- Ollie Bearman, Vetreska Circuit Collection Pop-up, 4pm–6pm - ION2, ION Orchard, outside Louis Vuitton (Bearman is Vetreska's global brand partner and will join a pet fashion runway alongside the Q&A)
- Isack Hadjar, Devialet - Devialet boutique, Grand Hyatt Singapore
October 7:
- Oscar Piastri and Zak Brown, McLaren Racing Live - Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands (a 75-minute stage conversation, tickets from S$78)
- Charles Leclerc, Puma 313@Somerset, then Ray-Ban's Beyond The Track at 5pm, CQ @ Clarke Quay
- Lando Norris, Puma VivoCity - 1 HarbourFront Walk
- Fernando Alonso, Breitling x Aston Martin F1 Pop-up, 5pm - Raffles City Shopping Centre
- Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, The Trackside, 6pm - ION Orchard
- Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, Festival of Thrills meet-and-greet - Weave, Basement 1, Resorts World Sentosa (joined by team principal Alan Permane and CEO Peter Bayer)
- Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto, Off The Grid by Adidas and Audi - Funan, 107 North Bridge Road
- Alex Albon, Williams Fan Zone, 8:30pm - Marina Square, Central Atrium Level 2
October 8:
- Tzuyu of Twice, Williams Fan Zone, 11:30am - Marina Square, Central Atrium Level 2
- Sergio Pérez, Zhou Guanyu, plus Thai stars Fourth Nattawat and Pond Naravit, Tommy Hilfiger x Cadillac Pop-up, 1:30pm - Paragon, Level 1 Main Atrium
- Zhou Guanyu, Jim Beam x Cadillac F1 Watch Party - Chijmes Main Lawn
- George Russell and Kimi Antonelli - Adidas Brand Centre Orchard
Pop-ups, brand activations and where to hang out all week
There will be plenty of brands enjoying the lead up to the race with some even running well into October.
- Vetreska Circuit Collection, October 3–11 - ION2, ION Orchard
- +44 Marina Spaceport by Lewis Hamilton, October 5–11 - The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands
- Quadrant x Alex Albon, October 6–11 - Bugis+ Atrium Level 2
- Puma's The Speed Station, October 6–11 - 313@Somerset
- Racing Bulls Show Car, through October 12 - Weave, Resorts World Sentosa
- F1 Exhibition, through October 18 - Gardens by the Bay MRT Plaza
- Ray-Ban's Beyond The Track, October 1–14 - CQ @ Clarke Quay
- Tommy Hilfiger x Cadillac Pop-up, October 1–11, 10am–10pm - Paragon
- The Trackside by Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, October 1–11, 10am–10pm - ION Orchard
- Disney x Formula 1 Pop-up at Miniso, through October 11 - Orchard Central
- Adidas x Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, through October 12 - Adidas Brand Centre Orchard and Raffles City
- Off The Grid by Adidas and Audi, through October 11 - Funan
Food, drinks, and where the parties are happening
Race week in Singapore isn't just about catching a glimpse of a driver. It's also about where to eat and drink while you do it.
- Pole Position Pours at Brewlander x Four Points by Sheraton, through October 12 - The Best Brew, Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview
- QT Singapore's Grand Prix Weekend, October 8–11 - QT Singapore, Hong Kong Street
- Race Week at Cé La Vi, October 8 and 10 - Marina Bay Sands Hotel Tower 3
- Jungle Ballroom Apex: Alan Dixon Live in Singapore, October 10, 9pm - Mondrian Singapore Duxton
- Jim Beam x Cadillac F1 Watch Party, October 9–11, 4pm–11pm - Chijmes Main Lawn
- Moët & Chandon Official F1 After Party at Amber Lounge, October 10 and 11 - Clifford Pier
- Singapore Grand Prix Race Viewing with Chivas Regal, October 11, 7pm (RSVP required) - ARFC Woodleigh, PUB Recreation Club, 48 Woodleigh Park
- Chivas Regal Presents Nervo at HighHouse, October 11, from 10:30pm (Nervo on at midnight) - 1 Raffles Place
Singapore enjoyed attendance of over 300,000 over the race weekend last year and is hoping to top that this year. And with this many people descending on the city, brands, drivers and teams will be doing everything they can to make it a week to remember.
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
2026 Singapore Grand Prix: Guide to schedule, driver meet-ups, and race week parties
Jeb Burton joins RSS Racing, will drive father Ward Burton's No. 22
Stewart Friesen to run Kyle Busch throwback scheme in Charlotte NASCAR Truck race
Red Bull is overcoming ADUO restrictions but still calls on tweaks for F1 2027
Three kings: F1's generational stars shone at Sepang
How F1 let a golden opportunity slip at Sepang
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments