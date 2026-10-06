2026 Singapore Grand Prix: Guide to schedule, driver meet-ups, and race week parties

Singapore in October means the floodlights are being illuminated at Marina Bay for Formula 1, and this year the city is pushing hard to give fans everything they need to have an unforgettable experience. While the race weekend begins on Friday, 9 October, the festivities begin much sooner.

Drivers will meet fans in malls, hotels and bars around the areas of Orchard Road, Clarke Quay, and Sentosa, and there are lots of other pop-ups and parties for F1 fans to sink their teeth into. If you're flying in to Singapore this week for the F1 or just want to know when and where to meet your favourite drivers, here's everything you need to know.

When does the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix take place?

For the first time in the history of the Singapore Grand Prix, it's a sprint weekend. This changes up what the weekend looks like for fans, with Friday boasting just one practice session before sprint qualifying. Saturday enjoys the sprint race followed by qualifying for the grand prix, and Sunday will host the main race.

Here's the full breakdown in local time:

Free Practice 1: Friday, 9 October, 4:30pm–5:30pm

Sprint Qualifying: Friday, 9 October, 8:30pm–9:14pm

Sprint Race: Saturday, 10 October, 5:00pm–5:30pm

Grand Prix Qualifying: Saturday, 10 October, 9:00pm–10:00pm

Grand Prix (62 laps, 4.927km circuit): Sunday, 11 October, 8:00pm–10:00pm

Drivers' Parade: Sunday, 11 October, 6:00pm–6:30pm

National Anthem: Sunday, 11 October, 7:44pm–7:46pm, ahead of lights out

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images

Where to meet the drivers before race day

The drivers will be spread across the area, so make sure to plan accordingly.

October 6:

Alex Albon, Quadrant Pop-up, 7:30pm - Bugis+ Atrium Level 2, 201 Victoria Street

Ollie Bearman, Vetreska Circuit Collection Pop-up, 4pm–6pm - ION2, ION Orchard, outside Louis Vuitton (Bearman is Vetreska's global brand partner and will join a pet fashion runway alongside the Q&A)

Isack Hadjar, Devialet - Devialet boutique, Grand Hyatt Singapore

October 7:

October 8:

Tzuyu of Twice, Williams Fan Zone, 11:30am - Marina Square, Central Atrium Level 2

Sergio Pérez, Zhou Guanyu, plus Thai stars Fourth Nattawat and Pond Naravit, Tommy Hilfiger x Cadillac Pop-up, 1:30pm - Paragon, Level 1 Main Atrium

Zhou Guanyu, Jim Beam x Cadillac F1 Watch Party - Chijmes Main Lawn

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli - Adidas Brand Centre Orchard

Pop-ups, brand activations and where to hang out all week

There will be plenty of brands enjoying the lead up to the race with some even running well into October.

Vetreska Circuit Collection, October 3–11 - ION2, ION Orchard

+44 Marina Spaceport by Lewis Hamilton, October 5–11 - The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

Quadrant x Alex Albon, October 6–11 - Bugis+ Atrium Level 2

Puma's The Speed Station, October 6–11 - 313@Somerset

Racing Bulls Show Car, through October 12 - Weave, Resorts World Sentosa

F1 Exhibition, through October 18 - Gardens by the Bay MRT Plaza

Ray-Ban's Beyond The Track, October 1–14 - CQ @ Clarke Quay

Tommy Hilfiger x Cadillac Pop-up, October 1–11, 10am–10pm - Paragon

The Trackside by Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, October 1–11, 10am–10pm - ION Orchard

Disney x Formula 1 Pop-up at Miniso, through October 11 - Orchard Central

Adidas x Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, through October 12 - Adidas Brand Centre Orchard and Raffles City

Off The Grid by Adidas and Audi, through October 11 - Funan

Food, drinks, and where the parties are happening

Race week in Singapore isn't just about catching a glimpse of a driver. It's also about where to eat and drink while you do it.

Pole Position Pours at Brewlander x Four Points by Sheraton, through October 12 - The Best Brew, Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview

QT Singapore's Grand Prix Weekend, October 8–11 - QT Singapore, Hong Kong Street

Race Week at Cé La Vi, October 8 and 10 - Marina Bay Sands Hotel Tower 3

Jungle Ballroom Apex: Alan Dixon Live in Singapore, October 10, 9pm - Mondrian Singapore Duxton

Jim Beam x Cadillac F1 Watch Party, October 9–11, 4pm–11pm - Chijmes Main Lawn

Moët & Chandon Official F1 After Party at Amber Lounge, October 10 and 11 - Clifford Pier

Singapore Grand Prix Race Viewing with Chivas Regal, October 11, 7pm (RSVP required) - ARFC Woodleigh, PUB Recreation Club, 48 Woodleigh Park

Chivas Regal Presents Nervo at HighHouse, October 11, from 10:30pm (Nervo on at midnight) - 1 Raffles Place

Singapore enjoyed attendance of over 300,000 over the race weekend last year and is hoping to top that this year. And with this many people descending on the city, brands, drivers and teams will be doing everything they can to make it a week to remember.