3 Monza-inspired cocktails to drink while watching the Italian Grand Prix

Imagine cobbling a world-class race circuit together in 110 days? Back in 1922, that’s precisely how long it took to construct the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. And it wasn’t terribly long after the 3.6-mile (5.793-km) circuit arrived that the first Italian Grand Prix was held there. Since 1950, this 11-turn track has been the home of every F1 Italian Grand Prix (with a one-year gap in 1980, when the track was undergoing renovations).

Dubbed the "Temple of Speed,” Monza’s long been both a driver- and fan-favorite for its gung-ho high-velocity nature. With few turns, ample straights, and generous overtaking zones, drivers spend more than three-quarters of each lap at full throttle. And they’ll hit an absolute top speed around 220-plus mph (354 kph) on the long start/finish straight.

Settle in for an action-packed 2024 Italian Grand Prix with these three cocktails, each concocted to honor one of Monza’s legendary corners.



1. Speziato del Rettifilo

Turn 1 and Turn 2 at Monza together are known as Variante del Rettifilo, and they're one of the best places to watch the race if you're lucky enough to be on the ground. Drivers come into this tight right-left chicane doing more than 210 mph (338 kph) in eighth gear before smashing the brakes and dropping to 40 mph (64 kph) in second gear. It’s a hotspot for early-race skirmishes and a solid overtaking spot for drivers bold enough to brake just a little later and dive a little deeper. This riff on an Italian margarita that I've dubbed the Speziato del Rettifilo matches the chicane's spiciness and ratchets up the heat with Calabrian chili peppers. If you're hosting friends, multiply the recipe amounts to make a pitcher. (Though one tip in that case: keep ice out of the pitcher; it’ll dilute the drink too much.)

Ingredients

1.5 oz. tequila (Blanco adds sweetness; reposado or anejo for a more rich and complex version)

1 oz. amaretto liqueur (Disaronno if you like sweet; Amaro Nonino if you lean towards bitter)

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

½ tablespoon Calabrian chili paste (optional; sliced jalapeños work, too)

Steps

Add Calabrian chili paste to a shaker, then add the tequila, amaretto, and lemon and lime juices. Add ice and shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Double strain the drink over a large ice cube in a rocks glass.



2. Parabaldica Spritz

One of the more iconic Monza turns a final U-shaped right hander on the circuit’s lap before driver's enter the start/finish straight known as Parabolica (though it was technically renamed "Alboreto" in 2021, in honor of former driver Michele Alboreto). It can be tricky to navigate well: drivers need to enter hot (north of 200 mph/320 kph), then downshift and scrub speed for the apex before setting up again for the straight. A driver following too closely could find dirty air messing with his downforce and cornering speed. Nailing the Parabolica requires the right mix of precision, skill, and guts.

This Parabaldica Spritz, on the other hand, requires none of those, because it's a mix of two of Italy’s beloved summer beverages: the Garibaldi (Campari and orange juice) and the Spritz (an amaro and some Prosecco). It’s tart and easy to drink.

Ingredients

1.5 oz. amaro (Campari is the default, while Amaro Nonino or Aperol are a bit more subtle)

3.5 oz. fresh orange juice

2 oz. Prosecco

1 slice orange

Steps

Pour the amaro over ice in a Collins glass. Add the orange juice and stir. Top with Prosecco and garnish with an orange slice.



3. Ascari Negroni

Monza's Ascari chicane links three turns (8, 9, and 10) and requires a strong entry to reap the reward of a strong exit onto the straight that follows. The left-right-left exchange received a controversial update to the kerbs in advance of this year's Italian GP, forcing drivers to re-evaluate how they'll negotiate it en route to exit strong. For Ascari's tweaked three-turn combo, a fresh take on the three-ingredient Negroni seems fitting. Andiamo.

Ingredients

1 oz. gin

1 oz. Campari

1 oz. Amaro Montenegro

1 orange twist (optional)

Steps